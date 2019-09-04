GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Larry E. Petkus Jr., 32, of 414 E. Harrison St., Saybrook, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Saturday, Aug. 31.
➜ Adam L. Durham, 25, of 703 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Danaryea Brigham, 19, of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, manufacture and delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis trafficking on Wednesday, Aug. 28, after deputies searched a vehicle they had pulled over for speeding and found more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis-infused edibles.
➜ Courtney McKinney, 23, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
➜ Richard Gilkerson, 28, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for burglary on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
➜ Merced M. Mendoza, 36, of Mission, Texas, was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop sign and driving with no valid driver’s license following a two-vehicle accident in Middleport Township near Watseka during the early-morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28. The accident occurred when Mendoza’s eastbound Dodge pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection of county roads 2100 North and 2200 East and struck a northbound Ford pickup truck driven by Matthew G. Mense, 25, of rural Watseka. A motorist who witnessed the crash called 911 to report the accident. Mendoza and Mense were taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Mense was treated for a minor injury and released, while Mendoza was seriously injured and was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he remained Thursday, Aug. 29.