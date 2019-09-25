PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Paxton police received a complaint at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, that someone had punctured the tires of a 1999 Dodge Ram that was parked in the 400 block of East State Street. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
➜ Devin A. Bradford, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the intersection of Cherry and Pells streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Bradford had no valid driver’s license, saw Bradford driving a 2009 Mercury Milan. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Joseph M. Beach, 34, of Paxton, was arrested on a pair of warrants — one out of Ford County and the other out of Macon County — at 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1055 E. Prospect St. The arrest occurred after Paxton police received information indicating Beach was wanted on the warrants and was at that location.
➜ Steve Louis, 37, of Florida, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ticketed for failure to dim headlights when required during a traffic stop at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The traffic stop was conducted after Louis allegedly passed a Paxton police officer’s squad car with his vehicle’s high-beams on. Louis ended up being pulled over after he pulled into the drive at Pells Park. The 2010 Chevy Express cargo van that Louis was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Mateo P. Tomas, 33, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding during a traffic stop at 10:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Spruce Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Tomas speeding and driving a vehicle with no rear registration light. The 2004 Nissan Quest that Tomas was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ James W. Nelson II, 60, of Paxton, was arrested on a Woodford County warrant for failure to appear in court on an assault charge at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at a residence in the 300 block of East Spruce Street. The arrest was made after Paxton police responded to a report of an alleged assault at the home. No arrest was made in connection with that alleged assault.
➜ Hannah M. Steiner, 39, of Paxton, and Michael A. Nichols, 34, of Paxton, were each arrested for possession of methamphetamine and ticketed for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was conducted for the vehicle having only one functional headlight. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and fewer than 10 grams of cannabis. Steiner was also ticketed for improper lighting and operating an uninsured vehicle. The 2003 GMC Envoy that Steiner was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Calvin L. Rowan, 28, of Paxton, was arrested on a civil warrant out of Ford County at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Bixby Park on the city’s southeast edge.
➜ Donald L. Peacock, 33, of Paxton, and Cassandra M. Poll, 31, of Paxton, were each arrested for domestic battery after Paxton police responded to their residence in the 200 block of West Holmes Street at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in regards to a domestic situation. As police arrived on scene, they allegedly saw Peacock shove Poll out the home’s door, and she, in turn, went back into the residence and started kicking him.
➜ Paxton police received a complaint at 9:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, that someone had broken out a window of a 2002 Dodge Neon that was parked in the 300 block of South Market Street. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Corey T. Swanson, 40, of 322 S. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Friday, Sept. 20.
➜ Luis D. Chavez, 19, of Bolingbrook, for speeding on Friday, Sept. 20.
➜ Gabriel J. Benavides, 18, of Morris, for speeding on Thursday, Sept. 19.
➜ Sandra W. Nakakula, 32, of Champaign, for improper passing on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
➜ Ted A. Dykes, 68, of Mt. Herman, La., for following too closely on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
➜ Searcia L. Warren, 30, of Joliet, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Monday, Sept. 16.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Nikki L. Elliott, 34, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant out of McKean County in Pennsylvania for filing a false police report on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
➜ Tyshawn M. Cole, 22, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated fleeing on Sunday, Sept. 22.
➜ James F. Kornita, 25, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Friday, Sept. 20.
➜ Trey T. Berkley, 25, of Newburgh, was arrested by Clifton police for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, Sept. 19.
➜ Erica M. Cantu, 36, of Piper City, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, Sept. 19.
➜ Jose A. Diaz, 30, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police for violating an order of protection, criminal trespass to land, criminal damage to property (over $500) and arson on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
➜ Jameka P. Henry, 25, of Broadview, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement on Wednesday, Sept. 18.