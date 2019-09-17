GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Nathaniel L. Gano, 26, of 736 E. Ford County Road 00 North, rural Paxton, for indecent solicitation of a child on Sunday, Sept. 15.
➜ Craig E. Fuoss, 37, of 205 W. 18th St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Sunday, Sept. 15.
➜ Steven A. Swale, 33, of Kankakee, for speeding on Saturday, Sept. 14.
➜ Steven R. Fox, 44, of 215 E. Weldon St., Roberts, for using an electronic communication device while driving on Thursday, Sept. 12.
➜ Yaroslav V. Sokruta, 20, of Kingsley, Mich., for disobeying a stop sign on Monday, Sept. 9.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jason M. Behrends, 44, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for theft (over $500) on Sunday, Sept. 15.
➜ Matthew M. Hofer, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Sunday, Sept. 15.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Friendly Fred’s Fuel gas station in Gilman on Sunday, Sept. 15. The accident occurred when Diana Davis, 64, was driving around the outside of the building and struck a cement pole barrier.
➜ William Ionescu, 20, of Lincolnwood, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Friday, Sept. 13, following a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of 2nd Street and Koplin Avenue in Cissna Park. The accident occurred when Ionescu was driving north on 2nd Street and fell asleep. Ionescu’s vehicle struck a tree, awakening him, then lost control of his vehicle, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle and then a parked Cissna Park Police Department squad car occupied by officer Ken Ward. Ward was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital by Cissna Park paramedics for treatment of minor injuries.
➜ Kristy L. Gossett, 34, of Stockland, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery and resisting arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
➜ Michael P. Lovell, 39, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a violation of an order of protection and on an Iroquois County warrant for a violation of an order of protection on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:
➜ Guadalupe E. Cruz-Arteaga, 35, of Momence, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding, improper traffic lane usage, following too closely, driving with no valid driver’s license, failure to carry a driver’s license on his person and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Onarga at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw Cruz-Arteaga speeding while headed north on the interstate near milepost 278. Cruz-Arteaga showed signs of alcohol impairment during the traffic stop, police said.
➜ In August, District 21 Illinois State Police troopers issued 428 traffic citations and 607 written warnings, including seven for driving under the influence and 39 for failure to wear a seat belt, and made 14 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 178 motorists, conducted 197 motor carrier inspections and investigated 73 traffic crashes, including three fatal accidents.
➜ District 21 Illinois State Police troopers issued 25 traffic citations — including 19 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 16 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols held in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The special patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts.