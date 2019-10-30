PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Tal T. Harweger, 56, of Buckley, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 10:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. Paxton police pulled over the 2000 Buick that Harweger was driving after receiving a report of a reckless driver coming into Paxton. When police located the vehicle, they witnessed Harweger commit improper lane usage. During the subsequent traffic stop, Harweger allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Harweger submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which measured his blood alcohol content at 0.314 — nearly four times the legal limit of 0.08. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ The theft of $70 from inside an unlocked 2012 Chevrolet Cruze that was parked in the 300 block of East Prospect Street was reported to Paxton police at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, by the vehicle’s owner, Kamilyn Hill, 29, of Paxton. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
➜ James R. Tovey, 29, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change in address during a traffic stop at 11:29 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the 100 block of North Market Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Tovey commit improper lane usage. During the traffic stop, Tovey allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. Tovey was subsequently taken to a hospital, where blood and urine samples were collected. The 2005 Ford Explorer that Tovey was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Natalie A. Brown, 55, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for operating an uninsured vehicle at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street. The accident occurred when Amber R. King, 39, of Paxton, backed a 2014 Ford Focus out of a driveway and into a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Tracy L. Keil, 47, of Paxton.
➜ Paxton police have forwarded complaints to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis against a 15-year-old girl from Donovan and a 14-year-old girl from Watseka, along with an additional charge of driving with no valid driver’s license against the 15-year-old. The two teens were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and 29 grams of cannabis after Paxton police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of South Vermilion Street at 12:09 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. When police located the vehicle — a 2019 Ford Festiva — they saw it strike a utility pole. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Michael H. France, 34, of Bucyrus, Ohio, for speeding on Sunday, Oct. 27.
➜ Matthew Bennett, 38, of Bellflower, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Thursday, Oct. 24.
➜ Terricia L. Martin, 39, of 108 W. Darby St., Sibley, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Monday, Oct. 21.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Mickey D. Loniello, 43, of Woodland, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft (more than $500) on Thursday, Oct. 24.
➜ Cherrica E. Hamby, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for forgery on Thursday, Oct. 24.
➜ Austin M. Rhodes, 22, of Danforth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act on Thursday, Oct. 24.
➜ Roger G. Thompson, 38, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft (less than $500) on Thursday, Oct. 24.
➜ Nechole M. Fisk, 28, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft (less than $500) on Thursday, Oct. 24.