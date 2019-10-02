PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Paxton police located a broken window in the pavilion at Pells Park at 5:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, apparently the result of a small object being thrown at it. Police have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information about the criminal damage to state-supported property is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Mary C. Childers, 70, of Des Plaines, for speeding on Monday, Sept. 23.
➜ William D. Summers, 73, of 517 Hager Drive, Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Monday, Sept. 23.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Juan Perez, 22, of Gilman, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for theft ($10,000 to $100,000) on Monday, Sept. 30.
➜ Savannah Bell, 19, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for contempt of court on Monday, Sept. 30.
➜ Travis H. Creveling, 27, of Buckley, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for fleeing and driving with a revoked driver’s license on Sunday, Sept. 29.
➜ Dale T. Mullins, 38, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated domestic battery on Friday, Sept. 27.
➜ Kaylynn L. Kruger, 31, of Rossville, was arrested by Milford police for retail theft and driving with a revoked driver’s license on Sept. 24.
➜ Misty L. Hagele, 41, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Hagele was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for battery.