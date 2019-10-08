PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 12:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the intersection of Maple and Orleans streets. The accident occurred when Kenneth R. Miller, 78, of Loda, was driving a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus north on Maple Street and failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection. Miller’s vehicle struck a westbound 1999 GMC Sonoma driven by Christopher W. Cofel, 39, of Loda.
➜ Anthony Chickini, 55, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft on Friday, Oct. 4, for allegedly stealing a bottle of Canadian Mist whisky valued at $14.95 from the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave.
➜ Jacob R. Messer, 18, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the 300 block of West Center Street.
➜ Douglas J. Akerland, 29, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court and was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at his apartment at 105 E. State St. Akerland allegedly was found with a “hitter box” on his person when police arrived to arrest him on the warrant.
➜ Upon reviewing surveillance video, Paxton police identified two 15-year-olds from Paxton as the persons responsible for breaking a window in the pavilion at Pells Park on Friday, Sept. 27. A report will be forwarded to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges of criminal damage to state-supported property.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Matthew T. Buhrt, 21, of Aurora, for speeding on Sunday, Oct. 6.
➜ Kylie R. Buettger, 24, of Justice, for speeding on Saturday, Oct. 5.
➜ Chad A. Arnold, 42, of 202 N. Wood St., Gibson City, for criminal trespass to a residence on Friday, Oct. 4.
➜ David W. Reid, 52, of 204 1/2 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for failure to report an accident to police on Friday, Oct. 4.
➜ Mary C. Childers, 70, of Des Plaines, for speeding on Monday, Sept. 23.
➜ William D. Summers, 73, of 517 Hager Drive, Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Monday, Sept. 23.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Danielle M. Weinert, 32, of Crescent City, was arrested by Sheldon police for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Friday, Oct. 4.
➜ Donte A. Jefferies, 19, of Martinton, was arrested for criminal trespass to state-supported land on Friday, Oct. 4.
➜ Dustin M. Behrends, 22, of Cabery, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property on Friday, Oct. 4.
➜ Ricky E. Condon, 42, of Gilman, was arrested by Milford police for driving under the influence of alcohol on Thursday, Oct. 3.
➜ Stephanie S. Stebbins, 44, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, speeding and resisting arrest on Oct. 3.
➜ Michael P. Lovell, 49, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for a violation of an order of protection on Thursday, Oct. 3.
➜ Jimmy D. Holmes, 46, of Danville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Oct. 2.