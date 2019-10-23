PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Anna M. Rhodes, 20, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Paxton Police Department’s headquarters on U.S. 45. Rhodes was arrested after she came to the police department to ask about a possible warrant. Police contacted the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, which ran her name through the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and determined that she was wanted on a Ford County arrest warrant.
➜ Vicki L. Khan, 55, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield and operating a vehicle with no insurance on Tuesday, Oct. 15, following a two-vehicle accident at 5:01 p.m. at the intersection of Vermilion and Prospect streets. The accident occurred when Khan was driving a 2010 Dodge minivan east on Prospect Street and failed to yield at the unmarked intersection to a northbound 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Kyle W. Poll, 18, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after an Indiana man struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the parking lot of Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave., at 7:51 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. The accident occurred when Shane V. Floyd, 38, of Wabash, Ind., backed a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck into a 2014 Nissan Titan owned by Sandra Cook of Rantoul, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
➜ Lisa R. Rutledge, 52, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the 100 block of North Cherry Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Rutledge’s license was revoked, saw her driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in front of Just Hamburgers, 214 E. Ottawa Road. The accident occurred when Gerald L. Evans, 78, of Hoopeston, backed a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado out of a parking space and struck an eastbound 2014 Lincoln driven by Nancy A. Rumsey, 67, of Paxton.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a 17-year-old female from Paxton backed a 2017 Ford Focus into a 2006 GMC Sierra owned by Thomas and Debbie Baker of Paxton at 3:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the 200 block of East Patton Street.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Joel D. Berkler, 20, of rural Bellflower, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
➜ David W. Reid, 52, of 204 1/2 N. Sangamon Ave., Apt. B, Gibson City, for driving a vehicle with inoperable brakes on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
➜ Tiffany N. Cleinmark, 36, of 303 S. Wood St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Monday, Oct. 7.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the 600 block of South Crescent Street in Gilman on Saturday, Oct. 19. The accident occurred when Keenen Sylvester, 24, of Gilman, was turning left out of the Dollar General parking lot and failed to notice a northbound vehicle driven by Daniel E. Tincher, 56, of Watseka. Sylvester’s vehicle struck Tincher’s on its driver’s side, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
➜ Dillian Boudreau, 23, of Peotone, was transported from the Will County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Oct. 18. Boudreau was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Third Street and North Main Street in Clifton on Thursday, Oct. 17. The accident occurred when Stacie J. Piatt-Vaughn was stopped at the marked intersection on West Third Street and a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old was approaching the same intersection and failed to notice the stopped vehicle. The juvenile’s vehicle struck Piatt-Vaughn’s, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — In September, District 21 Illinois State Police troopers issued 401 traffic citations and 823 written warnings, including nine for driving under the influence and 35 for failure to wear a seat belt, and made 32 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 136 motorists, conducted 281 motor carrier inspections and investigated 80 accidents — one fatal.