WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Aven L. Snyder, 34, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Effingham County warrants for driving with a revoked driver’s license and contempt of court on Sunday, April 28.
➜ Carey F. Roberts, 39, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated domestic battery on Sunday, April 28.
➜ Shai A. Arseneau, 22, no address listed, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court for retail theft on Sunday, April 28.
➜ Brandon J. Wood, 35, no address listed, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for burglary on Saturday, April 27.
➜ Stephen J. Fetters, 32, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on a Ford County warrant for domestic battery on Thursday, April 25.
➜ William C. Blunt, 31, of Chicago, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for residential burglary on Thursday, April 25.
➜ Travis H. Creveling, 26, of Buckley, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery and on a Ford County warrant on Wednesday, April 24.
➜ Joshua A. Irvin, 39, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police on a Vermilion County warrant on Tuesday, April 23.
➜ Evan M. Hoekstra, 27, of St. Anne, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary, theft of more than $500 and possession of a stolen firearm on Tuesday, April 23.
➜ Thomas H. White, 45, of Chebanse, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for communication with a witness and on a McLean County warrant on Tuesday, April 23.
➜ Erica M. Cantu, 35, of Piper City, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft of more than $500 and possession of a stolen vehicle on Monday, April 22.
➜ Clifford Mischke, 19, of Piper City, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for theft of more than $500, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and aggravated fleeing on Monday, April 22.
➜ Phillip R. Anglin, 42, of Piper City, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for theft of more than $500 and possession of a stolen vehicle on Monday, April 22.
➜ Nicholas J. Davis, 30, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated domestic battery on Monday, April 22.