PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jessica D. Brown Raza, 33, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:56 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the intersection of Summer Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2015 Honda Civic she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Kyle T. Dyer, 28, of Mattoon, and a 17-year-old male from Mattoon were each arrested for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver during a traffic stop at 9:21 p.m. Friday, May 17, in the parking lot of the Hardee’s restaurant at 451 W. Ottawa Road. Dyer was also arrested on an in-state warrant and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer checked the registration plate of the 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue that Dyer was driving and determined that its registered owner had an in-state warrant for his arrest. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle, and a subsequent search revealed the presence of three bags of cannabis containing a combined total of 42 grams of suspected cannabis, as well as three LSD tabs. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance and the Drug Forfeiture Act.
➜ No tickets were issued when a Paxton woman struck a 7-year-old boy with her pickup truck as she was driving at a low speed in the parking lot of Paxton Variety Liquors, 403 S. Railroad Ave. The accident occurred when Brittany L. Rutledge, 29, of Paxton, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado around the store. The child was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Richard A. Bradford, 61, of 607 N. State St., Apt. 4, Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, May 18.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jesse K. Calvillo, 19, of Mishawaka, Ind., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for criminal damage to property on Sunday, May 19.
➜ James F. Koch, 51, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for escape and on two Iroquois County warrants — for theft and deceptive practices — on Sunday, May 19.
➜ Madison LeClair, 24, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a violation of an order of protection and on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for a violation of an order of protection on Saturday, May 18.
➜ Neil J. McClanahan, 42, of Thawville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Friday, May 17.
➜ Matthew S. Brown, 29, of Beaverville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with no valid driver’s license on Thursday, May 16.
➜ Destiny M. Swalve, 20, of Milford, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, May 16, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Grove and Frederick streets in Milford. The accident occurred when Swalve was driving north on Grove Street and failed to stop at the marked intersection, where her vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old. No injuries were reported.
➜ Alexis J. Wood, 21, no address listed, was treated for minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident near Milford on Thursday, May 16. The accident occurred when Wood was driving west on County Road 1200 North, near County Road 2825 East, and lost control on the gravel roadway. Her vehicle entered a ditch to the south of the road and overturned. No tickets were issued.
➜ Tiffany L. Mezo, 26, of Martinton, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for contempt of court on Wednesday, May 15.
➜ Joseph A. Mezo, 37, of Martinton, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for domestic battery and resisting arrest on Wednesday, May 15.
➜ Jessie A. Logan Jr., 33, no address listed, was transported from Benton Harbor, Mich., to the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, May 15. Logan was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for unlawful display of title.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of recent activity:
➜ District 21 state troopers issued 108 traffic tickets and 61 written warnings to motorists during Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on May 10, 11 and 13. There were five occupant restraint violations, three driving under the influence and drug- and alcohol-related offenses and 102 speeding violations.
➜ District 21 state troopers issued 69 tickets and 43 written warnings during Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols conducted in Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties on May 17 and May 18. There were two occupant restraint violations, four driving under the influence and drug- and alcohol-related offenses, one distracted driving offense and 59 speeding violations.
➜ District 21 state troopers issued 42 tickets — including 28 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 25 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on May 15. The patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing a seat belt.