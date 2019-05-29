PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a semi-trailer tipped over and onto its side around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Technology Lane on Paxton’s west side. The accident occurred when the semi, owned by Lee Farms Excavating of Paxton, was turning south from Ottawa Road onto Technology Lane and the load in its trailer shifted, causing the semi and trailer to tip over. Much of the scrap metal and concrete that was being towed by the semi was spilled onto the ground. Lee Farms Excavating used an end-loader and other equipment to clean up the spill and remove the semi and trailer. The 2006 Peterbilt semi was being driven by Devin W. Back, 21, of Melvin.
➜ Robert Longoria, 64, of Piper City, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11:25 p.m. Friday, May 24, near the intersection of Ottawa Road and Shal-Lee Court on the city’s west side. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer checked the registration plates of the 1993 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Longoria was driving and determined that the truck’s owner had no valid driver’s license. The truck was seized under city ordinance.
➜ Wayne A. Yeary, 24, of Loda, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for burglary at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Ford County Courthouse.
➜ Richard L. Cruse, 34, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic offense during a traffic stop at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the parking lot of Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, 1001 E. Pells St. Cruse was a passenger in the pulled-over vehicle.
➜ Loren L. Sparling, 71, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and obstruction of justice and was also ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Green Street on Paxton’s south edge. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer allegedly saw Sparling commit improper lane usage while driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker. As the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed an odor of alcohol coming from inside it. Police later determined that Sparling’s driver’s license was revoked for multiple driving under the influence offenses. During the traffic stop, Sparling allegedly threw a 12-ounce can of Budweiser beer outside of the passenger-side window of his vehicle. Sparling submitted to field-sobriety testing but was not arrested for driving under the influence. Sparling’s vehicle was seized under Article 36 of the Illinois Criminal Code.
➜ Carie M. Barfield, 43, of Buckley, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way following a two-vehicle accident at 6:17 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the unmarked intersection of Center and Maple streets. The accident occurred when Barfield was driving a 2011 Buick south on Maple Street and failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old male from Loda. No injuries were reported.
➜ Ronald D. Linder, 50, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer allegedly saw Linder commit improper lane usage while driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee. During the traffic stop, police determined that Linder had no valid driver’s license. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Christopher R. Hartness, 33, of Colfax, for speeding on Wednesday, May 22.
➜ Kayla M. Sutherly, 29, of 225 N. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Tuesday, May 21.
➜ Richard J. Doyle, 78, of Hoopeston, for speeding on Tuesday, May 21.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Tyshawn M. Cole, 22, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated fleeing on Tuesday, May 28.
➜ Angela Morgan, 33, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, May 26. Morgan was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for contempt of court.
➜ Karen A. Coffey, 51, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Sunday, May 26.
➜ Isaigh A. Allen, 21, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for assault and disorderly conduct on Sunday, May 26.
➜ Makala J. Carter, 20, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for domestic battery on Sunday, May 26.
➜ Daniel L. Taylor, 49, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Thursday, May 23.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of North Second Street in Cissna Park on Thursday, May 23. The accident occurred when Jermaine Glasper, 51, of Chicago, was negotiating a curve onto Second Street and his vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle on the west side of the road.
➜ Michelle A. Yager, 31, of Crescent City, was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign on Wednesday, May 22, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Walnut and Grant streets in Onarga. The accident occurred when Yager was driving east on Grant Street and failed to yield at the intersection, where her vehicle struck a southbound vehicle driven by Darin S. Zachgo, 55, of Onarga. No injuries were reported.