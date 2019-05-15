PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Travis H. Creveling, 26, of Buckley, was arrested for a probation violation and violation of bail bond and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on the night of Monday, May 13, after Paxton police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Allegedly found in Creveling’s possession were 1.7 grams of suspected cannabis.
➜ Isaiah Whitfield, 20, of Rantoul, was arrested for possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver during a traffic stop at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Center Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer patrolling the area allegedly saw a vehicle Whitfield was riding in traveling at 52 mph in a 30-mph speed zone. As the officer was approaching the vehicle, he detected an odor of cannabis coming from inside it. Whitfield, a passenger in the vehicle, was subsequently searched. Police found hidden on his person more than 24 grams of cannabis. Also found was $2,282 in cash, which was seized by police under the Drug Forfeiture Act.
➜ Sedra R. Miller, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:24 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the intersection of American and Pells streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer patrolling the area saw Miller driving a 2013 Nissan Ultima with no rear registration light. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Hannah M. Steiner, 39, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 9:59 a.m. Friday, May 10, at a residence at 220 W. Spruce St.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 2:09 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the 100 block of South Market Street downtown. The accident occurred when Rheta J. Brinegar, 82, of Paxton, was backing a 2014 Buick out of a parking space and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Deborah S. Meuser, 63, of Paxton.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Katherine Craff, 53, of Bolingbrook, for speeding on Friday, May 10.
➜ Ethan J. Heistand, 19, of Strawn, for speeding on Friday, May 10.
➜ Jennifer L. Dibble, 42, of 119 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, May 8.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Travis Morris, 23, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin serving a 10-day sentence he received for a violation of an order of protection on Monday, May 13.
➜ Michael Hoekstra, 21, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, May 13.
➜ David S. Bradley, 31, no address listed, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for a violation of an order of protection on Monday, May 13.
➜ Joseph S. Benegas, 32, of Manteno, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a two-day sentence he received for a battery conviction on Saturday, May 11.
➜ Angel A. Houser, 38, no address listed, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 10. Houser was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
➜ George E. Elpers, 37, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Friday, May 10.
➜ Cory E. Bork, 32, of Forrest, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 10. Bork was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a violation of an order of protection.
➜ Johan Rabe, 38, of Crescent City, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for burglary and theft (more than $500) on Wednesday, May 8.
➜ Tracey L. Turk, 33, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, May 7. Turk was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for battery.
➜ Layton G. Seggebruch, 58, of Onarga, was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle accident east of Cissna Park on Tuesday, May 7. The accident occurred when Seggebruch was driving east on County Road 500 North, near County Road 1900 East, and became distracted, causing his vehicle to drift into a ditch to the south of the road, where it struck a culvert. The vehicle rolled over two and a half times before landing on its roof.