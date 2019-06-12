GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Steven P. Spaulding, 32, of 121 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Sunday, June 9.
➜ Sumaiya A. Saleem, 31, of Hanover Park, for speeding on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Alexander Carter, 28, of Bloomington, for disobeying a stop sign on Saturday, June 8.
➜ A juvenile, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Thursday, June 6.
➜ A juvenile, for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, June 6.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Joshua T. Berry, 32, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for burglary and theft (less than $500) on Tuesday, June 11.
➜ Andre Maiden, 23, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for resisting a peace officer on Monday, June 10.
➜ Cisco L. Torres Jr., 18, of Onarga, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of another person’s credit/debit/ID card and fraud on Sunday, June 9.
➜ Zachary R. Inman, 18, of Onarga, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of another person’s credit/debit/ID card, fraud and theft on Sunday, June 9.
➜ John Planinsek, 33, of Buckley, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a suspended driver’s license, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrants out of Will, Grundy and Livingston counties on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Miguel Aguilera, 68, of Onarga, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Shauna Wilson, 38, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Cook County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Spencer Andrews, 48, of Danforth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Gabriel H. Ordonez, 45, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Coles County warrant on Friday, June 7.
➜ Pamela R. Lowe, 33, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for retail theft (less than $300) on Thursday, June 6.
➜ Frank D. Lucus, 49, of Rankin, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated battery on Tuesday, June 4.
➜ Derek R. Gilbert, 28, of Danforth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant on Monday, June 3.
➜ David R. Blair, 40, of Gilman, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamine on Monday, June 3.
➜ Tremaine G. Walton, 44, of Harvey, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, June 1.
➜ Travis L. Patterson, 20, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of methamphetamine on Saturday, June 1.
➜ Starlett K. Dziuam, 28, of Onarga, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way on Saturday, June 1, following a two-vehicle accident in the alley between Oak and Locust streets in Onarga. The accident occurred when Dziuam was driving north in the alley and struck a vehicle driven by Andrew P. Harroun, 35, of Onarga. No injuries were reported.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident east of Onarga on Friday, May 31. The accident occurred when Alicia A. Johnson, 31, of Gilman, was driving east on County Road 1700 North, near County Road 900 East, and lost control of her vehicle, which skidded off the roadway and entered a ditch to the north of the road, where it struck an embankment.