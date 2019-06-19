GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Ronald L. Back, 47, of 528 E. 6th St., Gibson City, for driving with a revoked driver’s license and driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday, June 14.
➜ Jose Francisco-Mateo, 40, of 330 N. State St., Gibson City, for retail theft on Monday, June 10.
➜ Steven Harding, 32, of 201 W. 1st St., Apt. 123, Gibson City, for domestic battery on Monday, June 10.
PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Katelyn R. Crabb, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Sunday, June 16, on Illinois 9 near Ford County Road 1400 East. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police were called to assist the Ford County Sheriff’s Office with responding to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Illinois 9 and County Road 1600 East, west of Paxton. Upon arrival, Paxton police saw the vehicle driving away; after police saw the vehicle cross the center line, a traffic stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, Crabb submitted to field-sobriety testing, which showed impairment. After being taken to jail, Crabb submitted to a breath test, which showed her blood alcohol content was 0.111 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix that Crabb was driving was towed, but it was not seized under city ordinance because the traffic stop was outside of city limits. A passenger — Chase A. Elson, 18, of rural Paxton — was ticketed for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.
➜ Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, was arrested on a warrant out of Texas for a violation of probation at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in the 100 block of East Center Street.
➜ Alexander M. Dorche, 55, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lighting during a traffic stop at 11:22 p.m. Saturday, June 8, near the intersection of Washington and Chestnut streets. The traffic stop was conducted for improper lighting on Dorche’s 2000 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Matthew V. Harlan, 41, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, June 8, near the intersection of Ford County roads 2000 East and 200 North, just south of city limits. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer who was leaving the police department’s shooting range saw Harlan drive by. The officer was aware that Harlan did not possess a valid driver’s license. The vehicle Harlan was driving was towed from the scene but was not seized under city ordinance because the traffic stop was outside of city limits.
➜ Bryan L. Medina, 18, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving with no valid driver’s license, possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice and was also ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 11:36 p.m. Friday, June 7, near the intersection of Railroad and Dawn avenues. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Medina commit improper lane usage while driving 10 mph under the speed limit. The vehicle Medina was driving — a 2000 Ford Ranger — also had an obstructed registration plate. During the traffic stop, police noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of Medina’s person revealed the presence of 28.7 grams of cannabis and a digital scale in his possession. Medina subsequently failed field-sobriety tests, police said. After taking Medina to the Ford County Jail, the arresting officer noticed an odor of cannabis was still inside his squad car; the officer searched the back seat where Medina had been sitting and found a bag containing an additional 3.3 grams of cannabis, resulting in an additional charge of obstruction of justice. The vehicle Medina was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jesse K. McGhee, 37, of Danforth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for domestic battery on Monday, June 17.
➜ Kathleen L. Powell, 23, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and theft on Sunday, June 16.
➜ Phillip B. Millard, 41, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated domestic battery on Saturday, June 15.
➜ James Kupferer, 32, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine on Friday, June 14.
➜ Jonathan St. Peter, 36, of Rantoul, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Friday, June 14.
➜ Victor M. Casco, 22, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for forgery, deceptive practice, theft (over $500) and obstructing a peace officer on Wednesday, June 12.
➜ Joshua T. Berry, 32, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for burglary and theft (less than $500) on Tuesday, June 11.
➜ Andre Maiden, 23, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for resisting a peace officer on Monday, June 10.
➜ Cisco L. Torres Jr., 18, of Onarga, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of another person’s credit/debit/ID card and fraud on Sunday, June 9.
➜ Zachary R. Inman, 18, of Onarga, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of another person’s credit/debit/ID card, fraud and theft on Sunday, June 9.
➜ John Planinsek, 33, of Buckley, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a suspended driver’s license, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrants out of Will, Grundy and Livingston counties on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Miguel Aguilera, 68, of Onarga, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Shauna Wilson, 38, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Cook County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Spencer Andrews, 48, of Danforth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, June 8.
➜ Gabriel H. Ordonez, 45, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Coles County warrant on Friday, June 7.
➜ Pamela R. Lowe, 33, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for retail theft (less than $300) on Thursday, June 6.