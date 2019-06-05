PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Mark A. Barfield, 53, of Canton, Mo., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance after Paxton police found him unconscious behind the wheel of a running 2016 Toyota RAV 4 at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, June 2, in the parking lot of the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St. When police approached the vehicle, they noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and an odor of alcohol coming from Barfield. A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of two prescription pills containing Acetaminophen with Codeine in an unmarked prescription container. Barfield allegedly failed field-sobriety tests at the scene, and after being taken to jail, a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.166 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The vehicle Barfield was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Paxton police responded to an activated alarm at 10:55 p.m. Friday, May 31, at The Frederick Community Bank Plaza, 101 S. Market St. An investigation determined that one of the bank building’s front windows had been shot with a BB gun, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. Police said there were no suspects as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Informants may choose to remain anonymous.
➜ Yahaira Cuevas, 38, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and was ticketed for speeding and failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change in address during a traffic stop at 9:20 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Lane Drive. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police allegedly saw Cuevas driving a 1998 Honda Accord at 63 mph in a 40-mph speed zone. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of alcohol and cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Cuevas allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. She refused to provide a breath sample, urine sample or blood sample after being arrested and taken to jail. The vehicle she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Matthew V. Harlan, 41, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 6:14 p.m. Friday, May 31, on South Vermilion Street just south of Paxton. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Harlan’s license was suspended, saw Harlan driving south in a 1995 Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Vermilion and Summer streets. During the traffic stop, police determined that Harlan had a suspended Indiana driver’s license and had no valid driver’s license in Illinois. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Jaleen S. Winston, 20, of Rantoul, was arrested for retail theft at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, for allegedly stealing a butane lighter valued at $7.43 from the Casey’s General Store at 140 S. Railroad Ave. in downtown Paxton the night prior. Paxton police received a report at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, that a man had entered the store and stolen the lighter that night. The following night, the same man re-entered the store, at which time employees told him to leave. Employees then immediately contacted the police, who then conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching a description provided to them. The man who allegedly stole the lighter was in the vehicle, and he admitted stealing the lighter, which was still in his possession.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a semi-trailer tipped over and onto its side around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Technology Lane on Paxton’s west side. The accident occurred when the semi, owned by Lee Farms Excavating of Paxton, was turning south from Ottawa Road onto Technology Lane and the load in its trailer shifted, causing the semi and trailer to tip over. Much of the scrap metal and concrete that was being towed by the semi was spilled onto the ground. Lee Farms Excavating used an end-loader and other equipment to clean up the spill and remove the semi and trailer. The 2006 Peterbilt semi was being driven by Devin W. Back, 21, of Melvin.
➜ Robert Longoria, 64, of Piper City, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11:25 p.m. Friday, May 24, near the intersection of Ottawa Road and Shal-Lee Court on the city’s west side. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer checked the registration plates of the 1993 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Longoria was driving and determined that the truck’s owner had no valid driver’s license. The truck was seized under city ordinance.
➜ Wayne A. Yeary, 24, of Loda, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for burglary at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Ford County Courthouse.
➜ Richard L. Cruse, 34, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic offense during a traffic stop at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the parking lot of Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, 1001 E. Pells St. Cruse was a passenger in the pulled-over vehicle.
➜ Loren L. Sparling, 71, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and obstruction of justice and was also ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Green Street on Paxton’s south edge. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer allegedly saw Sparling commit improper lane usage while driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker. As the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed an odor of alcohol coming from inside it. Police later determined that Sparling’s driver’s license was revoked for multiple driving under the influence offenses. During the traffic stop, Sparling allegedly threw a 12-ounce can of Budweiser beer outside of the passenger-side window of his vehicle. Sparling submitted to field-sobriety testing but was not arrested for driving under the influence. Sparling’s vehicle was seized under Article 36 of the Illinois Criminal Code.
➜ Carie M. Barfield, 43, of Buckley, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way following a two-vehicle accident at 6:17 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the unmarked intersection of Center and Maple streets. The accident occurred when Barfield was driving a 2011 Buick south on Maple Street and failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old male from Loda. No injuries were reported.
➜ Ronald D. Linder, 50, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer allegedly saw Linder commit improper lane usage while driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee. During the traffic stop, police determined that Linder had no valid driver’s license. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Destiny M. Langlois, 20, of 530 Carriage Lane, Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, May 31.
➜ Cathy S. Bruens, 57, of 719 N. State St., Apt. B, Gibson City, for battery on Tuesday, May 28.
➜ Jill A. Anderson, 61, of Farmer City, for speeding on Monday, May 27.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Larry J. Smith, 41, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of burglary tools on Wednesday, May 29.
➜ Tyshawn M. Cole, 22, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated fleeing on Tuesday, May 28.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of recent activity:
➜ District 21 troopers issued 68 traffic citations — including three for failure to wear a seat belt and two for driving under the influence or drug-/alcohol-related offenses — to go along with 31 written warnings during Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on May 23 and May 25. There were also 50 speeding citations or warnings issued, along with one distracted driving citation or warning issued. The patrols focused on impaired driving, occupant restraint violations, speeding and distracted driving violations as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
➜ District 21 troopers issued 28 traffic tickets — including 21 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 10 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on May 22.
➜ District 21 troopers issued 30 traffic tickets — including 17 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 11 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on
May 20.