PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jordan M. Glad, 25, of Gifford, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:43 p.m. Monday, July 29, just south of the intersection of Ottawa Road and Ford County Road 1800 East on Paxton’s west edge. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police received a report of a possible unlicensed driver, including a description of the vehicle and the name of the suspect. The 2011 Ford Fiesta that Glad was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Market Street in downtown Paxton at 12:23 p.m. Friday, July 26. The accident occurred when Harold A. Smith, 84, of Gifford, was backing out of a parking space in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and struck a southbound 2019 Cadillac STS driven by Michael W. Baumann, 37, of Washington, Ill.
➜ Paul E. Bigham, 23, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery after Paxton police received a report at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, alleging Bigham had committed domestic battery against a family member in the 200 block of East Fulton Street.
➜ Meredith M. Mahon, 34, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and endangering the life or health of a child on Friday, July 26. The arrest occurred after Mahon arrived in a 1997 Subaru four-door car at a residence in the 600 block of North American Street as Paxton police were conducting a welfare check there around 10:45 p.m. Upon speaking with Mahon, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from her. Mahon subsequently refused to submit to field-sobriety testing and a Breathalyzer test. Found inside her vehicle was an open container of Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beer. There were two children inside her vehicle. The vehicle she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Chad L. Williams, 44, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal when required during a traffic stop on Thursday, July 25, in the 200 block of South Fall Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police responded to a report of an intoxicated person walking around the dog park at Coady Park with an open can of beer around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, police saw the person leaving the area in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. Police then got behind the vehicle and noticed the driver fail to signal when required. During the subsequent traffic stop, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver — Williams — who subsequently failed field-sobriety testing. An open 24-ounce can of Icehouse beer was found in his vehicle, as well. After being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, Williams submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.135 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Emily A. Sandy, 19, of Bloomington, for disobeying a stop sign on Sunday, July 28.
➜ Theresa M. Hillard, 38, of 201 W. 1st St., Melvin, for an in-state warrant on Friday, July 26.
➜ Li Wei, 50, of Mahomet, for speeding on Friday, July 26.
➜ Michael J. Stafford, 21, of Millington, for speeding on Thursday, July 25.
➜ Amber J. Green, 23, of 523 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for two city ordinance violations (for no rabies tag and permitting a dog to run at large) on Tuesday, July 23.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Gage Fouse, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday, July 27.
➜ Jason P. Raman, 35, of Joliet, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a revoked driver’s license and possession of a controlled substance on Friday, July 26.
➜ A 16-year-old boy from Watseka was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka and later air-lifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Thursday, July 25. The accident occurred when the juvenile was driving west on County Road 2150 North, near the intersection with County Road 2500 East, and veered off to the westbound shoulder of the road. He then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to enter a ditch to the east of the road, where it overturned multiple times.
➜ Louis J. Griggs, 29, of Chicago, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Thursday, July 25.
➜ Jerry D. Hebert, 57, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a violation of an order of protection on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Neil J. McClanahan, 42, of Thawville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Kevin L. Murry, 32, of Thawville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Jarque M. Williams, 24, of Crescent City, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal damage to property on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Melissa A. Morefield, 30, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Ford County warrant for criminal trespass to property on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Timothy D. Felton, 18, of Champaign, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of another person’s credit card on Tuesday, July 23.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:
➜ Eric M. Taksin, 25, of Forrest, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 5:55 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper patroling the area saw a southbound vehicle driving in the northbound lanes of U.S. 45 near County Road 1160 North. The vehicle then went into a ditch, continued southbound and drove back onto the road. The driver — Taksin — showed signs of alcohol impairment during the traffic stop.
➜ Tynisha M. Baskin, 22, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon during a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, on southbound Interstate 57 near mile post 277, north of Buckley. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper patroling the area saw a vehicle speeding while headed south. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of a loaded handgun. Baskin was a passenger in the vehicle.
➜ District 21 Illinois State Police troopers issued 551 traffic citations and 1,007 written warnings in June, including 83 for failure to wear a seat belt. Troopers also made 17 criminal arrests, including three for driving under the influence. Troopers also assisted 165 motorists, conducted 256 motor carrier inspections and investigated 63 traffic crashes. There were two fatal crashes investigated in June in Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties.