PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Karen Sailor of Cissna Park reported to Paxton police around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 13, that someone stole her purse from her unlocked vehicle as it was parked outside PBL Eastlawn School, 341 E. Center St., as an auction was being held there. Sailor told police that after she purchased some items at the auction, she took her purse to her vehicle — a red Dodge pickup truck — and then went inside the building to collect the items she had bought, and when she returned to her vehicle, her purse had been removed. The purple-colored purse contained credit cards, debit cards, a Social Security card and $200 in cash. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
➜ Matthew J. Leskis, 50, of Mahomet, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for improper lighting during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the intersection of Market and Franklin streets. The traffic stop was conducted after police saw Leskis driving a vehicle with a headlight out. The 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Denise D. Stevens, 40, and Frizell D. Thomas, 51, both of Paxton, were each arrested for domestic battery after police responded to a domestic disturbance at their residence at 105 E. State St., Apt. 3, around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
➜ Jacob E. Schultz, 34, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding during a traffic stop at 8:56 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the intersection of Pells and Market streets. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Schultz speeding. The 2000 Saturn SL1 that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Lonnie R. Davis, 45, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol, disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Franklin Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Davis disobey a stop sign. During the traffic stop, Davis allegedly failed field-sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.099 — above the legal limit of 0.08 — when he submitted to a portable breathalyzer test. After being taken to jail, Davis refused to submit to further testing. Found inside his vehicle were an open container of Fireball whisky and a 12-ounce container of Michelob Ultra beer. The 1998 Ford Contour that Davis was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Caissie J. Fox, 37, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection on Wednesday, July 3, following a two-vehicle accident at 3:42 p.m. at the intersection of Vermilion and Franklin streets. The accident occurred when Fox was driving a 2008 Buick Enclave north on Vermilion Street and failed to yield at the yield sign at the intersection. Fox’s vehicle collided with an eastbound 2005 Buick Century driven by Taylor M. Chickini, 25, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued when a semi-trailer struck a utility pole at the intersection of College and Patton streets at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 3. The accident occurred when Ruben L. Meraz, 57, of Villa Park, was delivering materials to the new addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School on East Franklin Street. Meraz was driving a 2002 Volvo semi when he struck the pole, owned by Ameren Illinois.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Daniel L. Jordan, 53, of 116 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, July 12.
➜ Juliana L. Isayeva, 21, of Wheeling, for speeding on Friday, July 12.
➜ Staci L. Scott, 41, of 528 E. 6th St., Gibson City for an in-state warrant on Thursday, July 11.
➜ Jacob T. Shubert, 24, of 201 S. State St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper traffic lane usage on Sunday, July 7.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Andy E. Leppard, 39, of Milford, was arrested for theft of $10,000 to $100,000, theft of $500 to $10,000, burglary and criminal damage to property ($500 to $10,000) on Tuesday, July 16, following an investigation by the sheriff’s office that led to the recovery of multiple stolen items with a combined value totaling $46,000, including two all-terrain vehicles and a pickup truck that were reported stolen from rural Clifton, a trailer that was reported stolen from rural Watseka, a lawn mower that was reported stolen from rural Gilman and a backhoe that was reported stolen from rural St. Anne. The investigation was ongoing, and more arrests were expected.
➜ Joel R. Rodriguez, 28, of Clifton, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, July 14. Rodriguez was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
➜ Trevor J. Ulitzsch, 18, of Kankakee, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, July 12. Ulitzsch was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft of more than $500.
➜ Noel L. Swartz, 24, of Gilman, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft of more than $500 on Friday, July 12.
➜ Anita M. Ponton, 29, of Clifton, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on warrants from Iroquois and Kankakee counties for possession of a hypodermic needle and retail theft on Thursday, July 11.
➜ Destiny A. Flatt, 24, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated identity theft, possession of a hypodermic needle and driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, July 10.
➜ Richard Wroblewski, 43, of Momence, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Wednesday, July 10.
➜ Mason T. English, 18, of Westville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft and forgery on Tuesday, July 9.
➜ Candace R. Pinkstaff, 22, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for forgery on Monday, July 8.
➜ Timothy Anderson, 31, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a violation of an order of protection on Sunday, July 7.
➜ Travis M. Dickenson, 27, of Iroquois, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for domestic battery on July 7.