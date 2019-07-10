IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Felipe Aranda, 33, of Gilman, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Saturday, July 6.
➜ Kameron Blank, 26, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a hypodermic needle on Tuesday, July 2.
➜ Derek Kaufman, 26, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with no valid driver’s license on Tuesday, July 2.
➜ Timmy Deaton, 37, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft on Tuesday, July 2.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Jacob T. Shubert, 24, of 201 S. State St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday, July 7.
➜ Mark D. Humphrey, 62, of Anchor, for animal cruelty on Friday, July 5.
➜ Patricia S. Austin, 36, of 217 S. State St., Gibson City, for failure to vaccinate a dog against rabies on Wednesday, July 3.
➜ Amber K. Green, 23, of 523 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for permitting
a dog to run at large on Friday, June 28.