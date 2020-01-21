PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ The Paxton Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at local businesses sometime between 12:20 and 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Three businesses along Railroad Avenue were entered: the laundromat, the Contractor Services of Illinois building and the Animal Clinic of Paxton. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the laundromat and Contractor Services of Illinois building, but some cash and medication was taken from the animal clinic. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
➜ Tyler W. Campe, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and violation of bail bond after Paxton police responded around 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, to a
report of a domestic situation at 644 E. Pells St. Upon arrival, police found Campe had entered a vehicle without permission.
➜ Kirk A. Marvel, 57, of Ludlow, was arrested for participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the intersection of Summer Street and Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after police determined the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of 24.1 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and equipment used in manufacturing methamphetamine. Police seized $1,602 in cash as well as the vehicle that Marvel was driving, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, under the Drug Forfeiture Act.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:
➜ No one was reported injured following a three-vehicle accident involving a car, pickup truck and school bus near Clifton in northern Iroquois County on Monday, Janb. 13. The accident occurred around 7:46 a.m. at the intersection of the Old Route 45 and County Road 3100 North, District 21 Illinois State Police said in a news release. It happened when a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix — driven by Reid Busick, 18, of Chebanse, and occupied by a 14-year-old passenger from Chebanse — was headed east on 3100 North and failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound 2000 Ford F-250 driven by Joel Rodriguez, 29, of Clifton, police said. The truck struck the car, and it then struck a stopped school bus and a utility pole. The utility pole broke and landed on the hood of the bus, which was being driven by Leo Hoaglund, 71, of Clifton, and was carrying a 5-year-old and 6-year-old, both from Clifton. Busick was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop intersection.
➜ District 21 Illinois State troopers issued 6,149 citations and 16,802 written warnings to motorists in 2019, including 132 for driving under the influence and 493 for failure to wear a seat belt. District 21 troopers also made 263 criminal arrests, assisted 2,214 motorists, conducted 2,392 motor carrier inspections and investigated 954 traffic crashes, including 14 fatal crashes resulting in 17 fatalities.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Theodore W. Gray, 55, of Urbana, for speeding on Thursday, Jan. 9.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Michael James, 49, of Chicago, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for a probation violation on Monday, Jan. 13.
➜ William Barney Jr., 59, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, Jan. 13. Barney was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after Micah D. Warner, 27, of Goodwine, struck a deer that had entered the roadway on County Road 1980 East, near County Road 1290 North, on Sunday, Jan. 12. Damage to Warner’s vehicle exceeded $1,500.