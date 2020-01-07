PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The accident occurred when Linda L. Warren, 79, of Paxton, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox west on Patton Street and pulled out into the intersection at the same time as a northbound 2002 Honda driven by Sue N. Williams, 62, of Loda, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
➜ Jeremy Seggebruch, 40, of Cissna Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for violating an order of protection at 11:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, after Paxton police received information that he was in the area of Market and Pells streets and officers then found him there.
➜ Tawny M. Dyche, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for disobeying a traffic-control device during a traffic stop at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, in the 200 block of East Summer Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Dyche disobey a traffic-control device. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and that Dyche had blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. Dyche subsequently submitted to field-sobriety tests, which police said she failed. After being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, Dyche submitted to a breath test, which registered her blood alcohol content at 0.14, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that Dyche was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Gerald W. Holt, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for felonious driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, near the intersection of Ottawa Road and Vermilion streets. The traffic stop was conducted after an officer patrolling the area saw Holt — whom the officer had known from previous contacts to have a revoked Illinois driver’s license for multiple driving under the influence convictions — driving a 2012 Ford Focus. The vehicle was seized under city ordinance.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the 100 block of North Market Street in downtown Paxton. The accident occurred when Gerald T. Houser, 76, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2013 Dodge Journey and struck a southbound 1999 Volkswagen driven by Christopher C. Hitz, 46, of Sidney.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Daniel D. Walker, 33, of 512 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, for domestic battery on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
➜ Robert M. Bitz, 39, of Davison, Mich., for speeding on Monday, Dec. 30.
➜ A juvenile, for disobeying a stop sign and a violation of license classification restrictions on Monday, Dec. 30.
➜ Jacob L. Martin, 27, of 716 N. State St., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Thursday, Dec. 26.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Matthew O. Davis, 35, of Kankakee, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft on Saturday, Jan. 4.
➜ Anthony W. Weber, 33, of Woodland, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin serving a 30-day jail sentence he received for a probation violation.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following an accident involving a car and a deer on Friday, Jan. 3, north of Loda. The accident occurred when Ernesto A. Espinoza, 22, of Thawville, was driving south on County Road 100 East, near County Road 475 North, and was unable to avoid striking the deer after it entered the roadway. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to the car.
➜ Dale T. West, 64, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin serving a 10-weekend sentence for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Friday, Dec. 27.
➜ Jorge W. Dickenson, 29, no address listed, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:
➜ Ambree D. Wright, 25, of Chicago, was arrested for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit during a traffic stop at 9:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper patrolling the area allegedly saw Wright driving 113 mph in a 70-mph speed zone.
➜ Donald L. Langston, 63, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle after state police responded to a crash at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Iroquois County Road 1120 North at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Langston showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.
➜ Hunter E. Warwick, 22, of Flat Rock, N.C., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after state police responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 284 near Gilman in Iroquois County at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Warwick showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.
➜ Katherine Gutierrez-Hidalgo, 29, of Chicago, was arrested for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit and ticketed for possession of open alcohol during a traffic stop at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper patrolling the area allegedly saw Gutierrez-Hidalgo driving 106 mph in a 70-mph speed zone while headed south on Interstate 57 at milepost 291.
➜ David J. Erwin, 25, of Peoria, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage after state police responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 293 in Iroquois County at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Erwin showed signs of drug impairment, police said.
➜ Joe L. Riley, 56, of Park Forest, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper patrolling the area allegedly saw Riley driving all over the roadway on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 302.