PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jacob M. Gaul, 20, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the intersection of Cherry and Franklin streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Gaul had a suspended driver’s license due to prior contacts with him, saw Gaul driving a 1985 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Austin L. Walts, 20, of Fort Bliss, Texas, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding (45 mph in a 30-mph speed zone) and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 7:04 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the intersection of Pells Street and Stockholm Road. The 2011 Ford Mustang that Walts was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ A 14-year-old boy from Paxton was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of what police described as minor injuries after he was clipped by a slow-moving 2013 Ford Focus driven by Mary E. Griffen, 80, of rural Paxton, while walking in the 600 block of East Summer Street at 5:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. No tickets were issued.
➜ Quinton J. Elam, 27, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and also on three warrants out of Champaign and Kankakee counties during a traffic stop at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. Elam was also ticketed for illegal possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, disobeying a stop sign, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and unlawful display of registration. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Elam disobey a stop sign while driving a 2017 Chrysler 200. During the traffic stop, police determined Elam’s license was suspended and that he had a fraudulent registration sticker attached to his rear license plate, which had expired registration. Found inside the vehicle were an open container of alcohol, two cigarillos containing a combined 2.9 grams of cannabis, and a scale. The car was seized by police under city ordinance.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Buckley on Monday, Jan. 13. The accident occurred when Malachi Manning, 25, of Milford, was driving west on County Road 800 North, near U.S. 45, and struck an icy patch in the roadway, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which entered a ditch and overturned onto its passenger side.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a semi-trailer crashed on Monday, Jan. 13, near Beaverville. The accident occurred when Tony McCurley, 60, of Forrest City, Ariz., was driving west on County Road 3000 North, near County Road 2700 East, and drove through standing water on the roadway, causing him to lose control of his semi. The semi left the roadway, causing heavy damage to the vehicle and its trailer.
➜ Christopher Merry, 47, of West Lafayette, Ind., was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, Jan. 11.
➜ Christopher Kempen, 40, of Watseka, was arrested on a warrant out of Fountain County in Indiana for failure to appear in court for intimidation and stalking on Friday, Jan. 10.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in rural Donovan on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The accident occurred when Corey Walters, 44, of St. Anne, was driving east on County Road 25030 North and tried to pass a vehicle was driven by Stephen Zabel, 71, of Donovan, whose vehicle had slowly drifted off the side of the roadway in an attempt to enter a field entrance and turn around. While Zabel tried to enter the field entrance, Walters believed he was pulling off to the side of the roadway. Walters tried to pass, and Zabel turned into Walters’ vehicle, causing a collision.
➜ Zachary Truesdell, 19, of Sheldon, was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 7, following a two-vehicle accident in Sheldon. The accident occurred when Truesdell was driving south on Second Street and failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection with Grove Street, where his vehicle struck the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Joshua Bloomquist, 36, of Sheldon. No injuries were reported.
➜ Matthew O. Davis, 35, of Kankakee, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft on Saturday, Jan. 4.
➜ Anthony W. Weber, 33, of Woodland, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin serving a 30-day jail sentence he received for a probation violation.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following an accident involving a car and a deer on Friday, Jan. 3, north of Loda. The accident occurred when Ernesto A. Espinoza, 22, of Thawville, was driving south on County Road 100 East, near County Road 475 North, and was unable to avoid striking the deer after it entered the roadway. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to the car.