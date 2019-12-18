GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Kory M. Sczurek, 26, of Urbana, for speeding on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following news:
➜ District 21 state troopers issued 596 traffic citations and 785 written warnings, including seven for driving under the influence and 66 for failure to wear a seat belt, and made 33 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 180 motorists, conducted 175 motor carrier inspections and investigated 90 traffic crashes, including one fatal accident.
➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Friday, Dec. 20. The special patrols focus on compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to wear a seat belt.