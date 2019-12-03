PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Kamilyn D. Hill, 29, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer allegedly saw Hill failure to signal. The 2012 Chevrolet Cruze that Hill was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Benjamin D. Gentry, 23, of Piper City, was arrested on a McLean County warrant at 12:17 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The arrest occurred after Paxton police received information indicating that Gentry would be at that location at that approximate time.
➜ Brandon J. Irish, 32, of Paxton, was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and operating a vehicle with no insurance on Wednesday, Nov. 27, following an accident at 10:46 p.m. in the 400 block of North Market Street. Irish allegedly clipped the side of an unoccupied, parked 2015 Ford Expedition as he was driving by in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix; he then left the scene.
➜ Jeremy Seggebruch, 40, of Cissna Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for a violation of an order of protection at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, as he was sitting inside his vehicle near the intersection of Pells and Market streets.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The accident occurred when Richard L. Heintz, 58, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2008 GMC Sierra and struck a westbound 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Louis S. Stanley, 39, of Paxton.
➜ Anthony W. Bower, 32, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 1:14 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the intersection of Center Street and Railroad Avenue. Also, Joshua R. Hardin, 34, of Ludlow, was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police allegedly saw Bower driving 14 mph in a 30-mph speed zone and with no rear registration light. Police noticed an odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle, and a subsequent search revealed the presence of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.7 grams of cannabis, along with a straw containing a white, powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a one-hitter pipe used to smoke cannabis.
➜ Allen H. Doss, 58, of Paxton, was arrested for theft at 4:46 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, for allegedly stealing a package that had been delivered to an apartment at 105 E. State St.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Jessica N. Mackey, 36, of Farmer City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, Nov. 22.
➜ Diamond M. Davis, 21, of Gary, Ind., for forgery and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, Nov. 21.
➜ Ricardo Espinoza Jr., 38, of Milford, for aggravated battery to a healthcare worker, aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct on Thursday, Nov. 21.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Latasha M. Inman, 38, of Cullom, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for a probation violation on Friday, Nov. 29.
➜ William Clingonpeel, 42, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
➜ Minor injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Township Road 125 near County Road 1700 East on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The accident occurred when Hannah L. Askew, 19, of Donovan, was driving west on Township Road 125 and came upon a fallen tree in the roadway. Askew tried to maneuver around the tree, and her vehicle went into a ditch north of the road that runs along a river bank. Askew’s vehicle rolled several times down the river bank and struck a tree before coming to a rest.
➜ Gavin D. Graham, 19, of Clifton, was arrested for possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis on Thursday, Nov. 21.
➜ Nathaniel J. Laird, 43, of Watseka, was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday, Nov. 20, after crashing his vehicle into a ditch on County Road 1700 North near Crescent City.