PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Reginold J. Dixon, 34, of Loda, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and obstructing identification and was also ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with no rear registration lamp during a traffic stop at 2:59 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Franklin Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Dixon driving a vehicle with no rear registration light. During the traffic stop, Dixon allegedly lied to police about his identity, and so did a passenger — Cheyenne R. Moreno, 24, of Loda — who was also arrested for obstructing identification. The 2002 Buick Century that Dixon was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Joshua D. Wright, 33, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the 100 block of West Spruce Street.
➜ Lisa A. Latham, 30, of Melvin, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 12:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 644 E. Pells St. in Paxton.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Troy A. Burns, 25, of 110 W. Center St., Buckley, for driving with a suspended driver’s license and suspended registration on Thursday, Aug. 22.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Merced M. Mendoza, 36, of Mission, Texas, was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop sign and driving with no valid driver’s license following a two-vehicle accident in Middleport Township near Watseka during the early-morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28. The accident occurred when Mendoza’s eastbound Dodge pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection of county roads 2100 North and 2200 East and struck a northbound Ford pickup truck driven by Matthew G. Mense, 25, of rural Watseka. A motorist who witnessed the crash called 911 to report the accident. Mendoza and Mense were taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Mense was treated for a minor injury and released, while Mendoza was seriously injured and was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he remained Thursday, Aug. 29.
➜ Dan Muller, 50, of Goodwine, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for contempt of court on Friday, Aug. 23.
➜ Anthony Goodrich, 30, of Ashkum, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Aug. 23. Goodrich was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for mob action and battery.
➜ Jose R. Gomez, 38, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
➜ Travis J. Morris, 24, of St. Anne, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
➜ Donald R. Jessie Jr., 40, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to property, threatening a police officer, interfering with the reporting of a domestic altercation and resisting arrest on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
➜ Elliot L. Jones, 20, of Gurnee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
➜ Andre Maiden, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated assault and battery on Tuesday, Aug. 20.