PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Alexandru Nicolae, 33, of Fort Mill, S.C., was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway on Wednesday, Aug. 14, after he backed his 2003 Volvo semi-trailer into the front of a 2005 GMC Yukon driven by June M. Bane, 55, of Paxton, around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. No injuries were reported in the accident, which caused more than $1,500 in damage to Bane’s vehicle.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Tyler Pease, 24, of rural Foosland, for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, delivery of more than 30 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and improper traffic lane usage on Friday, Aug. 16.
➜ Theresa M. Hillard, 38, of 201 W. 1st St., Melvin, for battery on Thursday, Aug. 15.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Deitrick D. Baines, 37, of Martinton, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 15. Baines was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery.
➜ Minor injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The accident occurred when Nicole A. Lade, 31, of Donovan, was driving south on County Road 2300 East and was unable to see the approaching intersection with County Road 2000 North due to fog. Lade’s vehicle proceeded through the intersection and collided with a ditch embankment.
➜ Joshua Luening, 33, of Buckley, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Champaign County warrant for driving with a revoked or suspended driver’s license on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
➜ Jason B. Tomes, 47, and Danielle M. Jeter, 36, both of rural Sheldon, were arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, Aug. 13, after multiple firearms, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash were found during the execution of a search warrant at their home. The search warrant was obtained after the sheriff’s office received a report that afternoon from the operator of an agricultural aircraft who reported seeing a person on the property shooting a gun in their direction as they were flying nearby. Tomes was arrested for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Jeter was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
➜ Wendy Clemans, 43, of Cissna Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for a violation of an order of protection on Aug. 12.