PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Andrew B. Bruns, 25, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender after Paxton police received information at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, that Bruns was at a residence at 317 E. Ottawa Road.
➜ Kyle B. Ponton, 29, of Kankakee, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for failure to signal and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Ponton failure to signal when driving a 2017 Chrysler four-door sedan. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:
➜ Trenton A. Murray, 36, of 229 E. Columbus St., Sibley, for speeding on Friday, Aug. 2.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ William Edwards, 59, of Crescent City, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Sunday, Aug. 11, following a one-vehicle accident near Woodland. The accident occurred when Edwards was driving north on County Road 1900 East and failed to slow down for a T-intersection at County Road 1700 North, causing his vehicle to enter a nearby cornfield. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Ashkum on Sunday, Aug. 11. The accident occurred when Thadeus Smith, 22, of Ashkum, was driving west on County Road 2500 North, near County Road 1200 East, and his vehicle collided with a deer that entered the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Saturday, Aug. 10. The accident occurred when Don Hamende, 56, of Watseka, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near U.S. 52, and his vehicle collided with a deer that entered the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident west of Clifton on Friday, Aug. 9. The accident occurred when Brandon Soucie, 33, of St. Anne, was driving north on County Road 200 East, near County Road 3200 North, and his vehicle collided with a deer that entered the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.
➜ Johnny C. McLaurin, 54, of Chicago, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, Aug. 8.
➜ Teri L. Reffett, 53, of Rossville, was arrested by Milford police for driving under the influence on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
➜ Brandi L. James, 39, of Rankin, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a probation violation on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
➜ Shai A. Arseneau, 22, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
KAMEG
WATSEKA — The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group released the following list of persons arrested in the area recently:
➜ Philip J. Novak, 36, of Watseka, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Monday, July 22, on a warrant stemming from a six-month investigation in which Novak allegedly conducted multiple deliveries of methamphetamine in Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
ASHKUM — Illinois State Police released the following list of recent activity:
➜ District 21 state troopers issued 520 citations and 884 written warnings to motorists in July, including 10 for driving under the influence and 32 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 23 criminal arrests in July. Troopers also assisted 192 motorists, conducted 242 motor carrier inspections and investigated 69 traffic crashes. There were no fatal crashes investigated by District 21 troopers in July.
➜ Illinois State Police troopers issued 876 speed-related traffic citations and 681 speed-related written warnings on Illinois Speed Awareness Day on July 24. Troopers also issued 391 citations and 848 written warnings for other traffic offenses.