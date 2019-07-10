CHEBANSE — A Tennessee woman died and two Naperville residents were injured when the single-engine airplane they were riding in crashed Friday in a field in northern Iroquois County.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash occurred in a wheat field northwest of 1561 E. 3300 North Road in rural Chebanse when an aircraft owned and piloted by Raymond P. Jakubiak of Naperville was traveling from Nashville, Tenn., to the Chicago area.
When Jakubiak began to experience engine trouble, he tried to make an emergency landing in the field, the news release said. As the plane landed, it was damaged and caught fire.
The pilot sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee before later being transferred to Loyola Hospital near Chicago.
One of his two passengers — Wrenne M. Jakubiak of Naperville — was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where she was treated and later released.
A second passenger — Dorothy C. Stockard of Hermitage, Tenn., who received more extensive injuries — was transported to Riverside Medical Center and then transferred to Loyola Hospital, where she died, the news release said.
The sheriff’s office, Federal Aviation Administration and Illinois State Police continued to investigate the crash Saturday.