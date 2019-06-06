PIPER CITY — The Piper City Village Board postponed its monthly meeting Wednesday night due to a lack of a quorum.
Farming opportunities and a family medical issue kept four of the seven members from attending.
Three board members were present — Gordon Fuoss, Bob Cotter and Paul Mogged — and decided to listen to Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran give information on how best to set up the beer area as part of the big tent for music planned as part of the city’s sesquicentennial activities on Aug. 2-3.
The sheriff recommended using a procedure similar to the one used at the Ford County Fair in Melvin. Doran said the most important feature is to set up the area with only one way in and one way out. Volunteers need to ask for identification and then apply one of two colored wristbands to identify those under or over 21 years old.
Volunteers also need to monitor those exiting the area, as they will not be allowed to exit with any beverage. Doran also suggested a volunteer patrol the perimeter of the area.
“You need to do what you can to control the situation,” Doran said.
Doran said sheriff’s deputies would be present at the event to handle any incidents beyond the control of volunteers, but he said they would not be actively patrolling the event.
Doran also complimented the village on the quality of the security cameras installed at the park, and he urged officials to call his office to report vandalism and to press charges against any offenders.
“You need to send a message that this (vandalism) will not be tolerated,” Doran said.
A rescheduled meeting date will be set in the near future. Notice of the rescheduled meeting will be posted to the village’s social media page and at Village Hall.