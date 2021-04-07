April is National Library Month.
On April 27, the Piper City Public Library will host David Rohlfing.
Rohlfing is a native of Paxton and currently resides in Bloomington.
Rohlfing has written the first in a series of murder mystery fiction books, “Deliberate Duplicity.”
The series feature a senior detective, Sasha Frank, with the Bloomington Police Department.
Everyone is welcome to join the presentation at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Piper City Community Building, 64 W. Peoria St. in Piper City.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please call 815-686-9234 for reservations as seating is limited.