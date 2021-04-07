Listen to this article

April is National Library Month.

On April 27, the Piper City Public Library will host David Rohlfing.

Rohlfing is a native of Paxton and currently resides in Bloomington.

Rohlfing has written the first in a series of murder mystery fiction books, “Deliberate Duplicity.”

The series feature a senior detective, Sasha Frank, with the Bloomington Police Department.

Everyone is welcome to join the presentation at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Piper City Community Building, 64 W. Peoria St. in Piper City.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Please call 815-686-9234 for reservations as seating is limited.

