The Piper City Public Library wrapped up their two-week Summer Reading Program June 24.
The theme this year was, “Reading Colors Your World”. There were a total of 15 children who attended.
The age categories were Pre-K, first-second, third-fourth, and fifth-sixth.
Some of the crafts that the children enjoyed were, wax and geometric watercolor, magic wands, Zentangle Art, coffee filter butterflies and homemade ice cream in a bag.
They had a special guest join them from the Illinois Farm Service. The children enjoyed learning about things on the farm. Jackie Houck was the Program Director this year.