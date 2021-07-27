The Piper City Public Library held a Mother’s Day and a Father’s Day contest. Every woman who came into the library during the month of May & checked out a book was given a slip of paper to register for a gift certificate to any business in Piper City. Tammy Mylcraine was the Mother’s Day Contest’s grand prize winner.
For the Father’s Day Contest, we borrowed several gadgets and gadgets from a townsman to put in the showcase for the other men to come in and guess what they are. The man who guessed the most of the items received a gift certificate from Fuoss Fabrication. Lloyd Vaughn was the Father’s Day Contest’s grand prize winner.
Congratulations to both winners.