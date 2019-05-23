WATSEKA — A Piper City man with an extensive criminal history was sentenced this week to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.
Iroquois County Circuit Court records show that Phillip R. Anglin, 42, who listed an address in the 100 block of West Cross Street, entered the plea to the Class 2 felony as part of a plea agreement between his attorney, Samantha Dodds, and State’s Attorney Jim Devine.
In exchange, Devine agreed to dismiss an additional charge of Class 3 felony theft that had been filed against Anglin.
Anglin received credit for 31 days already served in the Iroquois County Jail.
Investigator Clint Perzee of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said Anglin was arrested on a warrant in late April in connection with the theft of a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Indiana, as well as burglaries that occurred at a business in Onarga and a rural farm property near Gilman, in which tools and equipment were stolen.
Two alleged accomplices have been charged and are awaiting trial.
Court records show that Anglin had previous convictions in Iroquois County for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of a weapon/firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, theft, battery, aggravated assault, forgery and possession of cocaine.