PIPER CITY — Village officials continue to make progress both in updating village codes and enforcing them.
Code enforcement officer Janet Walker reported generally good cooperation among residents in correcting code violations, and she said many homeowners have cleaned up a cited area within the same day or week.
However, Walker said had sent seven “friendly reminders” and issued 10 10-day notices. The notices are the final step before fines can be levied or court action taken.
Walker attended an Aug. 28 meeting with Village Board President Jeff Orr, Village Attorney Marc Miller, Frank Heiligenstein of Illinois Codification Services and Trustee Doug Berry to review the firm’s recommendations to update Piper City’s codes. That meeting was followed by a special meeting of the full board.
At the special meeting, trustees requested some revisions be made to the draft of updated codes. Requested revisions included eliminating sections that do not apply to a small community, changing solicitor fees, eliminating Class B-E liquor licenses and changing the age from 18 to 21 for use of any smoking devices.
Orr said an ordinance governing the use of golf carts and similar vehicles within the city limits will also be added.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ Trustees agreed there needs to be a base layer under the new playground equipment, but whether that will consist of washed pea gravel, fiber mulch or a combination of the two remains to be decided. Price quotes are being obtained and recommendations sought.
➜ The need to budget over time for continued park improvements was discussed, including refurbishment of the tennis court and updates to the swing set and basketball equipment. Possible restriping of the court for pickle ball and basketball lanes was included in the discussion. “We need to preserve these courts that were a gift to the town,” Orr said. The tennis court surface was a gift of the local high school’s class of 1973, Orr said.
➜ Trustees discussed the need for better tree planting. Orr said grants of $2,500 to $15,000 are available from Lisle-based Morton Arboretum. Grant applications are due each year by Oct. 1, and the preferred season for planting trees is spring. Orr said he will contact Morton Arboretum for recommendations of tree species and planting spaces. A grant application may be made next year. The board’s goal is to beautify the town without overplanting and to reduce maintenance costs of trees over time.
➜ Trustee Paul Mogged said the east well house’s roof is rotten and needs to be replaced. The roof should include an escape hatch, and Mogged recommended a metal roof be considered.
➜ Berry said the village needs to repair sidewalks and replace those that are missing, with a plan to be developed.