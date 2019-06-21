PAXTON — When Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold gives his annual Independence Day speech in the historic pavilion at Pells Park, among the topics will be the stage on which he is standing.
Considered one of the city’s architectural treasures, the 112-year-old pavilion, reportedly built using beams from a demolished church, is being brought back to life through an extensive refurbishing project involving the repair and repainting of its stage area this summer and the replacement of its leaking roof next summer, among many other structural and cosmetic improvements.
“It looks wonderful,” Ingold said. “I mean, it just takes your breath away.”
The project’s first phase is expected to be finished Wednesday, when Brandon Eidson and Casey Struening of Paxton-based All Phases of Construction wrap up the stage work, along with the stabilizing of a rotting beam above the pavilion’s seating area.
The $17,500 job, which began about three weeks ago, has involved repainting the stage’s floor in a “battleship gray”; repairing, pressure-washing and repainting in burgundy the stage area’s antique tin walls; repainting in white the stage’s baseboards and posts; replacing several rotten floor joists under the stage floor; replacing the two doors and two windows in the rear area of the stage; and covering the stage’s quarter-inch plywood ceiling with a white vinyl drop ceiling.
The steps leading to the front of the stage were also removed, with a set of steps on each side of the stage added, along with handrails.
Repairs have also been made to the portion of the pavilion’s exterior that occupies the stage area. The work has included wrapping with metal the two new windows that have been installed; removing an exterior door that had led to a storage room behind the stage; covering up the area where the door was with vinyl siding; removing a rotted porch in that same area; and replacing some damaged siding and window glass on the north side of the structure.
Meanwhile, the rotting 6-by-10 beam near the ceiling above the seating area of the pavilion is to be secured using “flitch plates,” Eidson said. The metal plates are half an inch thick, 14 inches wide and 22 feet long, weighing between 800 and 900 pounds apiece. The plates will be bolted to the beam and painted white.
Surveillance cameras
Four surveillance cameras have been added to the pavilion, too — and at no cost to the city.
All Phases of Construction donated the $700 camera system, which Eidson said can be used by Paxton police to help curb vandalism or misuse of the property.
The cameras not only record video and audio 24 hours a day, but everything they record can also be accessed remotely and instantly by the police chief or even the mayor using a smartphone.
Oh, and the cameras are also equipped with speakers.
“So say we were breaking the law in here, and say Chief Coy (Cornett) caught it on camera. Not only does he have the video and audio, but he can say from his desk, ‘Stay right where you are; we know who you are, and we’ll be back to see you,’” Eidson said. “You’re not going to do something here under this pavilion and get away with it.”
Cornett said there have been occasional problems with vandalism in the pavilion, as well as kids skateboarding or riding bikes on the stage and the pavilion’s tables. Cornett said he could see the cameras being used mainly as a tool in investigations of criminal damage to property.
Cross refurbished
Also at no cost to the city, an old, large wooden cross that had been kept for years in the storage area behind the stage has been refurbished.
One of Eidson’s friends, John Dorris of Loda, volunteered to pressure-wash and paint the cross so it could be “brought back to life” in time for the community worship service that will kick off the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Pells Park, Eidson said.
Dorris refused to accept any compensation for the work, Ingold said.
More to come
Phase two of the pavilion project is expected to be completed in summer 2020, Ingold said, involving the replacement of the roof, the installation of white vinyl soffit on the interior ceiling above the seating area, the replacement of lights, and the repainting of all of the pavilion’s posts.
The addition of vinyl soffit on the seating area’s ceiling — which will match the vinyl soffit above the stage — should give the pavilion a beautified look, while also reducing maintenance costs and keeping birds out of the rafters, Ingold said.
Credit is due
Ingold said he has invited Eidson, Struening and Dorris to the Fourth of July celebration, where their work will be unveiled to — and certainly noticed by — hundreds of people.
Ingold said he plans to recognize the trio for their efforts while giving his speech on the stage they refurbished.
“I invited them all to come to the Fourth of July celebration because this is probably going to be one of the main things I talk about,” Ingold said.