PBL Clara Peterson’s students participated in Kid’s Heart Challenge during the month of February.
This program is sponsored by the American Heart Association. Students are encouraged to participate in heart healthy activities throughout the month, seek donations from family and friends, and then attend Heart Healthy Night at Clara Peterson. Clara Peterson’s goal for this fundraiser was $25,000.
The students worked hard all month and physical education teachers Jake LeClair and Amy Swan also helped by contacting local businesses. The students raised $32,000.
The businesses that contributed to the success were Frederick Community Bank, Gibson Area Hospital, Farmer’s Merchants Bank, Ford Baier Funeral Services, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Federated Bank, Paxton IGA, Cox/Knapp Funeral Home, Buckley State Bank, Colmac Coil, Plastic Designs, Inc., Conxxus, Paxton Moncials, Shields Automart, Rantoul Wal-Mart, Paxton Hardware and Rental, Premier Construction, Vermillion Valley Bank, and Martenson, Niemann & Sorenson Law Offices. Students received thank-you gifts from the American Heart Association depending on their donation amount. Brooke Mullins and Kennedy Whitheft of Coldwell Banker Real Estate sponsored a bounce house from Paxton Hardware and Rental for the entire school to celebrate the success.
The top two fundraising students, Keegan Hanson and Briley LeClair, got to throw a pie in Barry Wright and Amanda Styck’s face during the Heart Healthy assembly. Many students also received prizes during the assembly including ear pods, kick balls, jump ropes, t-shirts, giant footballs, and more. The top fundraising class from each grade level received a pizza party from Monical’s Pizza. In addition to these amazing thank-you gifts, American Heart Association has given Clara Peterson gift certificates to use towards P.E. equipment that will be utilized by the entire school.
To culminate Heart Healthy month they had a Heart Healthy Night that included various activities in the commons and gym of Clara Peterson. Activities during the evening including Choose My Plate with fourth grade teacher Taylor Bauer and second grade teacher Jill Steiner, Heart Healthy craft activities with kindergarten teachers Laura Peden and Anna Talbert, Paxton Elite Fitness’ Chris Johnson, Lindsey Frichtl, and Steve Sample, blood pressure checks by Michele Cosgrove, snacks provided by PIT Crew, and activities in the gym with high school students. Heart Healthy Night was attended by more than 500 students and parents.