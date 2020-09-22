National Farm Safety Week is Sept. 21-25.
This year’s theme is “Every Farmer Counts”, to appreciate America’s farmers and ranches who have gone through many challenges in the past few years, yet persevere in order to provide food and natural resources, according to the news release. The theme is to advertise prioritizing farmers’ health and safety.
Daily themes this week include: Monday — Tractor and Rural Roadway Safety; Tuesday — Overall Farmer Health; Wednesday — Safety and Health for Youths in Agriculture; Thursday — Emergency Preparedness in Agriculture; Friday — Safety and Health for Women in Agriculture.
To help spread the word of National Farm Safety Week PBL recorded Farm Safety Week messages for radio and collaborated with the Ludlow Co-op in Paxton to hang a banner for the community members to view.