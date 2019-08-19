PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members reviewed the school district’s proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year last Wednesday night, then voted to place the budget on public display and set a budget hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Superintendent Cliff McClure told the board’s finance committee that, according to auditor Russ Leigh, the district finished last fiscal year on June 30 with more revenue than expenditures.
The 2020 fiscal year began on July 1 with balances of $5,138,650 in the education fund, $579,017 in the operations and maintenance fund, $89,016 in the debt service fund, $182,758 in the transportation fund, $105,438 in the municipal retirement fund, $12.89 million in the capital projects fund, $720,982 in the working cash fund and $529,649 in the tort fund.
The proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year is nearly balanced, according to McClure, with the exception of costs associated with the ongoing Clara Peterson Elementary School expansion project.
The proposed budget shows projected surpluses in education ($31,619), debt service ($36,438), transportation ($30,823), municipal retirement ($51,853) and working cash ($87,743). Funds with projected deficits are operations and maintenance (-$210,951) and capital projects (-$11,904,681).
McClure said the district is expected to receive more money from the state for its education fund due to evidence-based funding models. McClure also said PBL is receiving a six-figure rebate from the Ford County Special Education Cooperative since the co-op keeps its fund balance near $350,000 yearly with the rest disbursed to the two school district the co-op serves — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and PBL.
Spending in operations and maintenance is related to the district purchasing a truck last year but only having been billed for it recently. Utility fees are expected to increase, as well.
McClure said he transferred $175,000 from the education fund to the transportation fund. McClure said the state continues to prorate transportation payments at 80 percent, and PBL will not receive the remaining 20 percent. Transportation expenses include repairs to the bus garage in the amount of $8,000.
PBL’s insurance rates saw an increase, McClure added. McClure said workers’ compensation went up from last year. McClure said more added safety features at Clara Peterson Elementary School will decrease liability, but structural insurance will increase due to the school expansion project.
“We’ve experienced higher workers’ compensation before,” McClure said. “You just have to be conscientious about it and bring it down.”
Overall, McClure said the amount of money levied next summer will decrease, although the district’s equalized assessed valuation will have increased, meaning some increases in the tax extension.