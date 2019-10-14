PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.
On the meeting’s agenda are:
➜ Approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the school district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a high school guidance office report; notification of 2019-20 parent/teacher conferences; a report on fall activities in the district; and the authorization for the superintendent to donate, sell or dispose of items deemed no longer useful to the district.
➜ A report on the upcoming demolition of PBL Eastlawn School and the recently completed renovation and expansion of Clara Peterson Elementary School.
➜ Approval of the district’s audit for the 2019 fiscal year.
➜ A discussion on the district’s preliminary property tax levy for 2019.
➜ A discussion on the upcoming Triple I Conference and the appointment of a school board member to serve as a delegate at the conference’s delegate assembly.
➜ Approval of 2019 IERMP health, dental and vision insurance rates and plans.
➜ A discussion regarding improvements to Memorial Field in Paxton.
➜ Approval of completion of an insurance appraisal of the district.
➜ A discussion on an intergovernmental agreement with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.
➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.