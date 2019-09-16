PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will hold a public hearing on the school district’s proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, immediately prior to the board’s regular monthly meeting.
At the monthly meeting to follow, the board will vote on whether to approve the budget.
Other business
Also at the meeting, which will be held in the board room in the unit office in Paxton:
➜ The board will vote on the approval of a consent agenda, which includes the affirmation of staff resignations, the approval of donations to the district, the affirmation of volunteer coaches, a “budget-to-actual” report, a high school guidance office report and a report on sixth-day enrollment.
➜ The board will hear a report on administrator compensation and administrators’ and teachers’ salaries and benefits for the 2018-19 school year.
➜ The board will vote on whether to direct Superintendent Cliff McClure to donate, sell or otherwise dispose of items deemed no longer useful to the district.
➜ The board will hear a progress report on the renovation and expansion of Clara Peterson Elementary School and the demolition of the former PBL Eastlawn School building.
➜ The board will vote on the approval of new and existing school board policies, including a bullying policy, as recommended by the district’s policy review committee.
➜ The board will hear a school improvement report from Tara Tighe, the district’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction.
➜ The board will vote on whether to accept grants awarded to the district for the 2019-20 school year.
➜ The board will meet in closed session, with possible action to follow once the meeting is re-opened to the public, to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees.