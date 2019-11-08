PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will hear a report on the progress of the demolition of the former PBL Eastlawn School building during its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.
Other business
Also at the meeting, which is open to the public:
➜ The board will consider approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the school district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a high school guidance office report; approval of Illinois School Report Cards for the district’s schools; and a report on 2019-20 parent/teacher conferences.
➜ The board will consider approval of a proposed 2019 property tax levy for the district and set a date and time for a public hearing on the levy.
➜ The board will consider approval of improvements at Memorial Field.
➜ The board will consider approval of Illinois Association of School Boards resolutions.
➜ The board will consider approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Ford County Sheriff’s Office.
➜ The board will consider approval of the purchase of new bulletin boards for the newly renovated portion of Clara Peterson Elementary School.
➜ The board will consider approval of new courses at PBL High School for the 2020-21 school year.
➜ The board will consider approval of a contract with Walsworth related to 2020-21 high school yearbooks.
➜ The board will hear a school improvement report.
➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss pending litigation and to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.