PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will hold a public hearing on the school district’s property tax levy for 2019 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the board room in the unit office in Paxton.
The board is expected to approve the final levy at its regular monthly meeting to be held immediately following the hearing.
Also at the meeting, which is open to the public:
➜ The board will consider approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a high school guidance office report; approval of a technology report; and approval of directing the superintendent to donate, sell or dispose of items no longer useful to the district.
➜ The board will hear a report on the recent Triple I Conference.
➜ The board will review policies.
➜ The board will hear a report on the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project and the demolition of PBL Eastlawn School.
➜ The board will consider approval of a proposed intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Ford County Sheriff’s Office.
➜ The board will be notified of the administrator and superintendent evaluation period.
➜ The board will consider approval of hardship and eligibility amendments to the district’s 403(b) retirement plan.
➜ The board will consider approval of membership in the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools Association.
➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees; to discuss the destruction of audio recordings of closed meetings that are 18 months or older; and to discuss pending litigation.