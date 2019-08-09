PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board’s finance committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, to discuss the district’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.
During the meeting, the committee is expected to vote on whether to recommend that the full board place the proposed budget on public display prior to approval in September.
During the board’s regular monthly meeting that will follow the committee meeting at 6 p.m., the board is expected to vote on placing the budget on display and to schedule a public hearing on the budget.
Regular meeting agenda
Also at the regular meeting:
➜ The board will vote on a consent agenda, which includes the affirmation of staff resignations, approval of volunteers, approval of donations to the district, a “budget-to-actual” report, a 2019-20 technology report and new staff orientation and opening day agendas.
➜ The board will hear a report from the district’s policy review committee.
➜ The board will hear a school improvement report from Tara Tighe, the district’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction.
➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the construction of the addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School, the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson building and the planned demolition of PBL Eastlawn School, whose students will be moving to the new addition next month.
➜ The board will vote on proposed contracts with natural gas and electricity providers.
➜ The board will vote on a Wheeler Foundation grant.
➜ The board will vote on the renewal of the district’s property, casualty, workmen compensation and liability insurance.
➜ The board will vote on a proposed social work contract with the Community Resource & Counseling Center in Paxton.
➜ The board will vote on the proposed purchase of a van.
➜ The board will vote on a proposed facility usage agreement.
➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.