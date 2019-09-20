PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved grants for the 2019-20 school year during Wednesday night’s meeting, including:
➜ A $312,872 grant to pay for special-education paraprofessionals’ salaries and benefits, classroom technology and professional development.
➜ A $225,912 Title I grant to support reading and math at the elementary school. The grant will be used to pay partial salaries to Title I staff and a Title I director, buy capital equipment and supplies, pay for college tuition reimbursement, and pay for some professional development.
➜ A $43,641 Title II grant to be used to pay for a mentoring coordinator and mentors, stipends for several on-campus summertime staff development opportunities, college tuition reimbursement, and many professional development opportunities both on and off campus.
➜ A $23,863 grant to be used to buy capital equipment and supplies and provide professional development for the vocational, business, ag, family and consumer science and industrial technology departments.
➜ A $15,169 Title IV grant to fund additional social work services and BRIM bullying software.
➜ A $6,667 grant from Project Lead the Way to provide instruction to all seventh-grade students in the area of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during an enrichment period.
➜ A $5,256 grant for the agriculture department to buy capital equipment and supplies and provide professional development.
Donations accepted
Also at the meeting, the board voted to accept numerous donations to the district.
Among the donations were numerous donations made toward the PBL athletic golf outing: $100 from Premier Roofs LLC, $3,000 from TC Royals Baseball, $300 from Paxton Hardware & Rental, $250 from Paxton Ready Mix Inc., $500 from Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, $500 from Cox-Knapp Funeral Home Inc., $100 from Shawn and Lynnette Young, $100 from Pueblo Lindo Inc., $250 from Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc., $500 from The Frederick Community Bank, $250 from an anonymous donor and $250 from Loman-Ray Insurance Group Inc.
Other donations included: $100 from an anonymous donor toward girls’ basketball Elite summer training; $1,000 from Reifsteck Reid & Co. toward school district T-shirts and Clara Peterson Elementary School backpack nights; $100 from Richard Meyer toward the student lunch program; $1,000 from the Bayles Lake Lot Owners Association for toward the PBL food backpack program; $250 from Burrus Bros. & Associated Growers toward the FFA program; and $200 from Veronica Albiez toward the FFA program in memory of Darrell and Barb Busboom’s 50th anniversary.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board affirmed Katie Kurtz and Rachel Tobeck serving as volunteer coaches for junior high girls’ basketball and Brian Latimer as a volunteer coach for the junior high school’s Lego League.
➜ The board affirmed the resignation of junior high custodian Renae Hinrichs, effective at the close of the 2021-22 school year, with a request for an early retirement incentive.
➜ The board affirmed the resignation of Sally Ellis as a junior high school speech teacher and yearbook sponsor.
➜ The board approved the hiring of Jessica Grabow as junior high custodian and Zach Thorson as high school assistant boys’ basketball coach.
➜ The board approved the reassignment of Susan Kelly from junior high custodian to Clara Peterson Elementary School custodian.
➜ The board approved the Family and Medical Leave Act request of Andi Staton.
➜ The board approved the revised Family and Medical Leave Act request of Jamie Rosenbeck.
➜ The board approved a list of items no longer useful to district and directed Superintendent Cliff McClure to dispose, donate or sell the items, which include a large walk-in freezer, a central air condensing unit, two bookshelf speakers, 13 4:3 ICD monitors, five Epson 83V projectors, 80 iPad Generation 1 and 2 devices, 25 Meru wireless access points from an old network that was replaced, five laptop computers, six obsolete Promethean boards, three tube televisions and two APCs that were replaced in the network rooms at PBL Eastlawn School and Clara Peterson Elementary School.
➜ McClure and Justin Schultz of First Student reported on student transportation services.
➜ The board received a report from teachers Lacey Smith, Amy Johnson, Laura Peden and Jake LeClair on the expansion and renovation of Clara Peterson Elementary School. The board also heard an update on the project and the demolition of PBL Eastlawn School from architects.
➜ McClure reported on open-house activities to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Clara Peterson Elementary School.
➜ The board reviewed a school improvement report regarding ECRA data from the 2018-19 school year.
➜ The board approved new and existing school board policies and a bullying policy as recommended by the school district’s policy review committee.