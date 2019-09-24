PAXTON — Following a public hearing last Wednesday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved a deficit budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The budget shows an overall deficit of $12 million. However, that figure includes $11.97 million in deficit spending in just one of the district’s nine funds — the capital projects fund. That fund is projected to bring in $208,500 in revenue while expending $12.1 million, with most of the expenses resulting from recently completed or ongoing work at Clara Peterson Elementary School — work that, notably, is being funded by revenue received in previous fiscal years.
Without considering the capital projects fund, the projected overall deficit is only $127,239.
The district’s main operating fund — the education fund — is projecting a $63,850 deficit with revenue of $18.403 million and expenses of $18.466 million. Other funds with deficits are the operations and maintenance fund (-$235,951) and tort fund (-$41,633).
Four other funds are projected to see surplus spending — working cash ($87,743), transportation ($53,806), debt service ($36,438) and municipal retirement/Social Security ($36,208). The fire prevention and safety fund has no revenue or expenses projected.
At the conclusion of the fiscal year on June 30, 2020, none of the district’s nine funds are expected to have negative balances. End-of-the-year projected balances for each fund are: education ($5.074 million), operations and maintenance ($343,066), debt service ($125,454), transportation ($236,564), municipal retirement/Social Security ($141,691), capital projects ($921,681), working cash ($808,725), tort ($487,731) and fire prevention and safety ($187).