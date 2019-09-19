PAXTON — For the second consecutive year and the ninth time in the last 10 years, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district has experienced a decline in its sixth-day enrollment numbers.
The district saw sixth-day enrollment fall this school year to 1,340 students, down from 1,347 students a year earlier, according to figures provided by Superintendent Cliff McClure.
This year’s numbers were lower than in any year since 1999-2000, when the figures were first tracked by McClure. The district has averaged 1,431 students per year since 1999-2000 on the sixth day of classes.
Despite the district again not meeting its annual average this school year, two of its schools saw slightly increased enrollments — PBL Junior High School (292, up from 291) and PBL High School (469, up from 468). Enrollment in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade fell from 588 to 579.
The average class size this school year is 23.5 for fourth grade, 22.75 for second grade, 21.75 for third grade, 20.5 for fifth grade, 19 for first grade and 17.4 for kindergarten. Averages were not immediately available for grades six through 12.
For the second straight year, the grade level with the most students is ninth grade (125). Other grade totals were: 12th grade (122), 11th grade (114), 10th grade (108), seventh grade (100), sixth grade (100), first grade (95), fourth grade (94), eighth grade (92), second grade (91), third grade (87), kindergarten (87), fifth grade (82) and pre-kindergarten (43).