CHARLESTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School junior Emma Schuler will attend the American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Illini Girls State at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston from June 16-22.
The event is patterned after the state government, with high school junior girls from all parts of the state coming to learn how a two-party system works. The girls will elect city, county and state candidates, learn their duties and how various departments work. They will also create campaigns and learn how state officers are elected.
Schuler has been active in school activities. She has been a member of the school’s band and color guard for three years, as well as the show choir and regular chorus. She is also a member of the speech team and is a member of the National Honor Society. In addition, she is active in the youth group at St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton.
Schuler will give a report about her experiences at Illini Girls State to the American Legion Auxiliary later this year.