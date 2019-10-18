PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s property tax rate is expected to decline for a third straight year.
The district’s superintendent, Cliff McClure, presented a preliminary version of the district’s 2019 tax levy to the school board Wednesday night, showing an estimated tax rate of 6.059 percent — down from certified rates of 6.106 percent in 2018, 6.199 percent in 2017 and 6.24 percent in 2016.
In the past 18 years, the district has increased its tax rate 10 times and lowered it eight times.
The preliminary levy is based on an estimated equalized assessed valuation (EAV) of $177.15 million, up from $174.59 million in 2018 and $166 million in 2017.
The levy shows an estimated $10.73 million to be collected from property owners in the district next summer, up from $10.69 this past summer and $10.29 million in 2018. The amount to be levied includes an estimated $2.178 million in bonds.
The district’s largest operating fund — the education fund — is projected to collect $6.46 million in taxes next summer, up from $6.37 million this past summer.
Superintendent Cliff McClure said a proposed version of the levy will be presented to the school board in November, with approval of a final version expected in December.
‘Clean’ audit report
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved the district’s audit report for the 2019 fiscal year, as presented by certified public accountant Russell Leigh.
Leigh told the board that the audit report contained “clean opinions,” with no major financial issues found.
Among highlights Leigh pointed out were:
➜ The district was able to increase its fund balances. Leigh said the education fund finished the fiscal year that ended June 30 with $5.1 million in total assets — an increase of about $500,000 from a year earlier. The operations and maintenance fund finished with a balance of $579,0000 and the transportation fund with a balance of $182,758. Because the district’s funds ended with “solid balances,” Leigh said, the district will receive recognition from the Illinois State Board of Education.
➜ The education fund brought in about $500,000 more in revenue than expenses. Leigh said revenue was up slightly in the education fund mainly because of a slight increase in property tax revenue and the state’s new evidence-based funding formula.
➜ There was less than a 5 percent increase in expenses in the education fund. The operating expense per pupil was about $10,000, which is in line with districts of similar size, Leigh said.
➜ The operations and maintenance fund brought in $846,000 in revenue compared with $742,000 in expenses.
➜ The transportation fund’s expenses of $868,000 exceeded revenue by about $9,000.
➜ The district has a “pension debt” of about $700,000, Leigh said.
Other business
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
➜ The high school’s athletic director and varsity baseball coach, Brock Niebuhr, presented information about proposed improvements to Memorial Field behind Clara Peterson Elementary School, including the replacement of the baseball field’s backstop and fencing. Niebuhr said he was working to obtain cost estimates for the work. The board is expected to vote on the approval of the project in November.
➜ McClure said he met recently with the district’s construction management firm and district architects to put together a plan to complete the remaining “punch-list” items related to the recent expansion and renovation of Clara Peterson Elementary School. McClure also said he would be asking the board in November to approve a proposal to purchase some new bulletin boards for the newly renovated classrooms at the school.
➜ McClure said asbestos abatement was ongoing at the former PBL Eastlawn School building, which is scheduled to be torn down after asbestos abatement is complete.
➜ The board approved the hiring of Industrial Appraisal to complete a full appraisal of the district’s property. McClure said a full appraisal — which has not been done in the district in an estimated five years — is needed because of recent improvements to district facilities, including the renovation and expansion of Clara Peterson Elementary School.
➜ The board approved the hiring of Hannah McDermaid as a junior high school speech team sponsor.
➜ The board approved Kyle Goetting serving as a volunteer coach for the high school robotics team.
➜ The board approved the PBL High School robotics team’s stipend to be split between Ted Powers (75 percent) and Dan Turkowski (25 percent) for the 2019-20 school year.
➜ The board approved the resignation of Diane Sullivan as a paraprofessional at PBL High School, effective immediately, and the resignation of Jessica Grabow as a custodian at PBL Junior High School, effective Oct. 26.
➜ The board’s president, Dawn Bachtold, appointed board member Shawn Young to serve as PBL’s delegate at the upcoming Triple I Conference’s delegate assembly.
➜ The board discussed but took no action on a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office. McClure said the agreement would allow the sheriff’s office to access school buildings’ surveillance footage as police are responding to a crisis situation there. The board is expected to vote on the approval of the agreement in November.
➜ The board approved the following donations: $250 from Tracy Miller; $250 from Tom Meents for the school district’s annual golf outing; $100 from Paxton Broadcasting Corp. for the golf outing; $100 from Anderson’s Outdoor Sports & Turf for the golf outing; $300 from One Earth Energy LLC for the golf outing; $100 from PMA Financial Network for the golf outing; $100 from the Evangelical Covenant Church’s Sunday school program for the PBL Backpack Program; $250 from Hofer Transport Inc. for the golf outing; $1,000 from Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services for the golf outing; $100 from Star Farms Inc. for the FFA program at PBL High School; and $250 from A. Gooden Concrete for the golf outing.
➜ The board approved the 2020 IERMP health, dental and vision insurance plans and rates.