PAXTON — Tim Kennedy of Paxton has been named student of the month for May at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. His parents are Deb and Ray Kennedy.
PBL High School teacher Rachel Fleming nominated the junior student, writing in her nominating letter:
“When I think about our school community, I think about the kids who sometimes are on the outside of things. Those kids can have a hard time finding their place in this school if they are not on a sports team or involved in many extracurricular activities. They sometimes just need someone to initiate conversation for others to see who they are. That ‘initiator’ is Tim Kennedy, and this is why I am nominating him for student of the month for May.
“Throughout the year, Tim has started conversations with every group member he has been with in my math survey class. He has gotten to know them past just being group mates, and strives to understand them as a person. It doesn’t matter who they are or what ‘clique’ they come from. He truly wants to build relationships with his classmates past the surface level. He has made students, who normally do not talk to their peers during class, have lively conversations. I never mind the laughter coming from his table. It has been a joy to have him in class because he brings such a spirit and energy that is refreshing for an eighth-hour class, and especially refreshing for those students who needed it.”
Kennedy is involved in show choir and Panther Pals at PBL High School. Outside of school, he loves to draw, hang out with friends and work at Dairy Queen. He also is a member of a 4-H club and creates computer slide shows for the Loda United Methodist Church’s Sunday services.
Kennedy also volunteers. He attended PBL High School’s annual community service trip to the Mississippi Delta over spring break this year, has been on a mission trip to Mission, S.D., to help build houses there, and also helps at the Upper Room Bible Church’s food pantry.
Although he is still deciding on his future plans, he would like to attend college, majoring in art and graphic design, with the dream of working in computer animation someday.
The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the PBL school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school’s mission.
Each month’s winner receives $50 in Paxton Area Chamber Bucks gift certificates. The 2018-19 student of the month program is sponsored by Gilbane.