On Oct. 21, contractors hired to tear down PBL Eastlawn School submitted a revised notification form to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, indicating demolition of the 70,000-square-foot building at 341 E. Center St. in Paxton would begin Nov. 4 following the completion of asbestos abatement — instead of Nov. 18 as previously planned. The demolition’s completion date of Jan. 24 remained unchanged.