Math Team Medal winners for Top 5 finish at Regionals. Front row left to right: Adam Marchakitus 5th in Precalculus, Hayden Schall 5th in Algebra 2, Keagan Busboom 2nd in Algebra 2, Liam McMullin 3rd in Precalculus; Back Row left to right: Ephraim Johnson 4th in Geometry, Jordan Casteel 4th in Algebra 1, Mason Uden 5th in Geometry. Keagan Busboom also placed 4th in the state.
The Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) held their annual Math Team competition, but it was a little different this year. A single contest was held at the individual schools over a period of four days. Coaches submitted the scores of their individual students and teams to ITCM and students and teams were ranked regionally as well as statewide.

Overall, PBL placed second in its regional and 11th in state.

The following teams placed second at Regionals:

Algebra 1 Team, Geometry Team, Algebra 2 Team, Pre-Calculus Team, Freshmen/Sophomore Eight-Person Team, Junior/Senior Eight-Person Team, and the Calculator Team.

Individual Regional Results are: Keagan Busboom 2nd place in Algebra 2; Liam McMullin 3rd place in Pre-calculus; Jordan Casteel 4th place in Algebra 1, Ephraim Johnson 4th place in Geometry; Mason Uden 5th place in Geometry; Hayden Schall 5th place in Algebra 2; Adam Marchakitus 5th place in Pre-Calculus.

In the State competition, the PBL Math Team placed 11th as a team.

Top Ten finishes include: Algebra 1 Team placing 10th; Calculator Team placing 7th; Algebra 2 Team placing 5th, and Keagan Busboom placing 4th in State in the Individual Algebra 2 contest.

Individual and team results are listed below:

Algebra 1

Sydney Pickens 28

Jordan Casteel — 4th 24

CJ Boston 22

Karley Putnam 22

Tanner Graham 20

Kade Nava 20

Jazz Anders 18

Daxter Chaddock 18

Sam Hewerdine 18

Aubrey Busboom 16

Peyton Duffin 12

Geometry

Ephraim Johnson — 4th 16

Mason Uden — 5th 16

Ty Graham 12

Alex Swanson 10

Alex Jones 10

Jeremiah Ager 10

Chase Ratcliff 8

Emily Robidoux 6

Algebra 2

Keagan Busboom — 2nd 28

Hayden Schall — 5th 22

Cameron Grohler 20

Brandon Knight 18

Tyler Smith 10

Mason Medlock 10

Sean Hudson 4

Carter Ingold 4

Pre-Calculus

Liam McMullin — 3rd 20

Adam Marchakitus — 5th 16

Ella Curry 10

Gavin Coplea 8

Calculator

ICTM-2nd 60

FrSo 8 person

ICTM -2nd 35

Parkland 20

JrSr 8 Person

ICTM -2nd 25

TEAM TOTALS BY SCHOOL:

Algebra 1

1st Mahomet-Sey 124

2nd PBL 84

Calculator

1st Mahomet-Sey 80

2nd PBL 60

Geometry

1st Mahomet-Sey 82

2nd PBL 48

FrSo 8 person

1st Mahomet-Sey 80

2nd PBL 35

Algebra 2

1st Mahomet-Sey 104

2nd PBL 88

JrSr 8 person

1st Mahomet-Sey 70

2nd PBL 25

Pre-Calculus

1st Mahomet-Sey 90

2nd PBL 54

Regional Results

1st Mahomet-Sey 630

2nd PBL 394

OVERALL STATE-WIDE RESULTS

Algebra 1 — 10th

Algebra 2 — 5th

Keagan Busboom — 4th

Calculator — 7th

Keagan Busboom

Ephraim Johnson

Adam Marchakitus

Liam McMullin

Kade Nava

Team Totals

1st Mahomet-Seymour 630

2nd Marmion Academy 609

3rd Lake Forest Academy 584

4th St. Francis 582

5th Morton 571

6th Latin School of Chicago 571

7th Mt. Zion 476

8th Mantini Catholic 451

9th Lisle 427

10th Woodstock North 420

11th PBL 394

