The Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) held their annual Math Team competition, but it was a little different this year. A single contest was held at the individual schools over a period of four days. Coaches submitted the scores of their individual students and teams to ITCM and students and teams were ranked regionally as well as statewide.
Overall, PBL placed second in its regional and 11th in state.
The following teams placed second at Regionals:
Algebra 1 Team, Geometry Team, Algebra 2 Team, Pre-Calculus Team, Freshmen/Sophomore Eight-Person Team, Junior/Senior Eight-Person Team, and the Calculator Team.
Individual Regional Results are: Keagan Busboom 2nd place in Algebra 2; Liam McMullin 3rd place in Pre-calculus; Jordan Casteel 4th place in Algebra 1, Ephraim Johnson 4th place in Geometry; Mason Uden 5th place in Geometry; Hayden Schall 5th place in Algebra 2; Adam Marchakitus 5th place in Pre-Calculus.
In the State competition, the PBL Math Team placed 11th as a team.
Top Ten finishes include: Algebra 1 Team placing 10th; Calculator Team placing 7th; Algebra 2 Team placing 5th, and Keagan Busboom placing 4th in State in the Individual Algebra 2 contest.
Individual and team results are listed below:
Algebra 1
Sydney Pickens 28
Jordan Casteel — 4th 24
CJ Boston 22
Karley Putnam 22
Tanner Graham 20
Kade Nava 20
Jazz Anders 18
Daxter Chaddock 18
Sam Hewerdine 18
Aubrey Busboom 16
Peyton Duffin 12
Geometry
Ephraim Johnson — 4th 16
Mason Uden — 5th 16
Ty Graham 12
Alex Swanson 10
Alex Jones 10
Jeremiah Ager 10
Chase Ratcliff 8
Emily Robidoux 6
Algebra 2
Keagan Busboom — 2nd 28
Hayden Schall — 5th 22
Cameron Grohler 20
Brandon Knight 18
Tyler Smith 10
Mason Medlock 10
Sean Hudson 4
Carter Ingold 4
Pre-Calculus
Liam McMullin — 3rd 20
Adam Marchakitus — 5th 16
Ella Curry 10
Gavin Coplea 8
Calculator
ICTM-2nd 60
FrSo 8 person
ICTM -2nd 35
Parkland 20
JrSr 8 Person
ICTM -2nd 25
TEAM TOTALS BY SCHOOL:
Algebra 1
1st Mahomet-Sey 124
2nd PBL 84
Calculator
1st Mahomet-Sey 80
2nd PBL 60
Geometry
1st Mahomet-Sey 82
2nd PBL 48
FrSo 8 person
1st Mahomet-Sey 80
2nd PBL 35
Algebra 2
1st Mahomet-Sey 104
2nd PBL 88
JrSr 8 person
1st Mahomet-Sey 70
2nd PBL 25
Pre-Calculus
1st Mahomet-Sey 90
2nd PBL 54
Regional Results
1st Mahomet-Sey 630
2nd PBL 394
OVERALL STATE-WIDE RESULTS
Algebra 1 — 10th
Algebra 2 — 5th
Keagan Busboom — 4th
Calculator — 7th
Keagan Busboom
Ephraim Johnson
Adam Marchakitus
Liam McMullin
Kade Nava
Team Totals
1st Mahomet-Seymour 630
2nd Marmion Academy 609
3rd Lake Forest Academy 584
4th St. Francis 582
5th Morton 571
6th Latin School of Chicago 571
7th Mt. Zion 476
8th Mantini Catholic 451
9th Lisle 427
10th Woodstock North 420
11th PBL 394