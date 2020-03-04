Each month the junior high selects students from each grade level as students of the month. Students are selected by their teachers and it is an honor to receive this recognition. Students that are selected are given a certificate, have their picture put in the hallway and Ford Record, and have lunch ordered for them to eat with their classmates. This event is sponsored by the Student Council.
January students of the month were:
6th Grade= Curtis Ostendorg & Lily Beckman
7th Grade= Destani McClatchey & Isaiah Busby
8th Grade= Leah Eyre & Kyan Barradas